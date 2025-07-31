Q&A: Amazon rainforest "on the verge of point of no return"

More frequent droughts and record wildfires are signs the forest is near tipping point, says climatologist Carlos Nobre.

Deforestation and fast warming dry up the rainforest

In 2024, Amazon faced record drought and wildfires

Only a third of forest left by 2100 under current trends

RIO DE JANEIRO - As Brazil prepares to host the COP30 climate summit in the Amazon, rampant deforestation, record wildfires and heat are posing unprecedented challenges to the world's largest tropical rainforest - making for a perfect storm at November's summit.

Context spoke to Carlos Nobre, a prominent Brazilian climate scientist, about the dangers now facing the rainforest and the signs of a tipping point from which there is no way back.

Nobre has been warning since the early 1990s that deforestation and climate change could push the forest past a point of no return, which would see most of the forest dry up and die out into a degraded, more flammable savannah.

Nobre sat down with Context in his office in São José dos Campos, Brazil, to explain where we are at now, three months ahead of the world's next big climate get-together:

What is the point of no return?

The Amazon's dry season lasts three, four months and it still rains a lot.

But in 2016, I published a study showing that if deforestation exceeds 20% to 25%, and warming surpasses 2 degrees - boom, the forest passes the tipping point, it won't come back.

The dry season in the entire Southern Amazon will last six months, which is the length of the dry season of the tropical savannah, the Cerrado (biome).

So we are very close, right - 18% of the entire Amazon has been deforested, and unfortunately, 32% to 33% is degraded.

In 2024 research, which I participated in, shows that under the current trajectory, we'll reach the point of no return by 2050 and you will have self-degradation of at least 50%, most likely 70% of the forest by 2100.

Forests will continue to exist only along the Andes (mountain range), maybe a little bit on the Atlantic coast.