How can Brazil's cycle of Amazon land grabs be broken?

Illegally converting forests to ranches and farms is an established process in Brazil. Here's how to change it

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised to halt deforestation in the Amazon as tree clearing threatens global climate stability and causes biodiversity loss in the rainforest.

But to succeed, experts say he will have to break a cycle of land grabbing that has led huge swaths of Brazil's Amazon to be cleared by cattle ranchers, speculators and others - often working in partnership with illegal loggers.

Here's how the cycle works - and how it might be broken:

What is Brazil's land grabbing cycle?

About half of the deforestation threatening Brazil's Amazon region happens on publicly owned land as land grabbers try to stake a claim to areas that could be used for cattle ranching, grain farming, real estate speculation or other commercial and financial uses.

After illegally deforesting the land, would-be "owners" then register a claim to it with local, state or national authorities. Periodic amnesties then formalize those claims, in turn driving a new round of speculative land grabbing.

In Brazil's Amazon, publicly owned "undesignated" land officially covers about 58 million hectares (143 million acres), an area bigger than Spain. Without specific protections, the land can subsequently be transferred to private ownership.

There is a lack of clarity in public records over the status of roughly another 85 million hectares.

How do land grabbers get legal ownership?

Both federal and state laws allow land tenure regularization programs as a way to grant property rights to longstanding settlers. But critics say such provisions are exploited by land grabbers to secure ownership of areas they occupy.

Under one of the most recent federal regularization laws, settlers could request official ownership of federal land occupied before 2004.

That date was later extended to 2011, and there is political pressure to extend it further.

Similar processes have gone on at the state level, passing state-owned land to private ownership. Some states have cut-off dates for settlement as late as 2017, or no date at all.

Researchers say the process has encouraged land-grabbers to illegally deforest and occupy public Amazon areas, betting that windows to legally claim them will be opened in the future.