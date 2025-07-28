How Brazil's 'devastation bill' puts Amazon at risk of deforestation

RIO DE JANEIRO - As Brazil prepares to host the COP30 climate summit in the Amazon city of Belém in November, President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva is under pressure to veto a measure that could have a huge impact on the world's largest tropical rainforest.

The bill, according to critics, would dismantle the environmental licensing process in Brazil, home to the biggest share of the Amazon rainforest.

Dubbed the "devastation bill" by those who see it as Brazil's worst setback in environmental law since the country's democratic turn four decades ago, the legislation was passed in the Senate earlier this year and in the Lower House last week.

Environmentalists criticize Lula for not doing enough to stop the bill from moving forward and not challenging the powerful agribusiness caucus.

Leading ministers have supported the measure as well, despite vocal opposition from Environment Minister Marina Silva.

The conservative majority in Congress has enough seats to overturn a presidential veto, and the bill is likely to go before Brazil's Supreme Court, where its legality can be questioned, as legal experts and Brazil's Ministry of Environment deem it unconstitutional.

Here's what you need to know:

How does the bill alter Brazil's environmental licensing?

The bill loosens several permitting requirements.

For example, under the proposed rules, medium-impact projects would be automatically approved through a "self-licensing process" - a benefit previously limited to low-impact activities.

Companies would have to fill out an on-line form and declare their commitments to meet environmental requirements.

A 2021 analysis from Indigenous rights group Instituto Socioambiental and the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) concluded that, if the changes were to occur, 86% of the mining projects waiting for a go-ahead in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil's mining powerhouse, could be allowed to self-license.

The bill also creates a "special environmental licence" for projects deemed "strategic," regardless of any potentially adverse environmental impact, allowing them to benefit from a one-year deadline for approval.