  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

As US energy grid grows, heeding local concerns smooths the way

Carey L. Biron profile picture

Carey L. Biron

Published: 10 hours and 0 min ago

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the ground-breaking of the Ten West Link transmission line in Tonopah, Arizona, on January 19, 2023. Mike Quigley/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the ground-breaking of the Ten West Link transmission line in Tonopah, Arizona, on January 19, 2023. Mike Quigley/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation

What’s the context?

To speed electrical grid expansion, deliver green energy and overcome siting opposition, governments and companies are listening more to community needs

  • Outdated grid poses bottleneck for new renewables
  • Local opposition has slowed power line construction
  • Involving communities helps speed up the work

WASHINGTON – When Mike Quigley first heard about plans for a major new electrical transmission line running through central Arizona, it was with a mix of emotions.

The 125-mile (200-km) high-voltage line, known as Ten West Link, would bring solar energy from the Arizona desert to millions of consumers in California – part of the more than doubling of electrical grid capacity the government last month said is needed to decarbonise the energy sector by 2035.

Around the country, thousands of new miles of transmission lines must be built every year to support the U.S administration's aim of switching to an economy built on green electrical power, according to government estimates.

Quigley, Arizona state director for conservation group the Wilderness Society, supports the goal of more renewable energy. But he was frustrated the proposed line would cut through a wildlife reserve and a remote canyon, and would adjoin local communities.

"On principle I don't think wildlife refuges are appropriate places to install massive infrastructure," Quigley told Context.

"But who wants a big power line in their backyard? We were advocating that it shouldn't go through the wildlife refuge, but also don't want it to go through people's backyards."

Then came a surprise: Officials and the project developer not only listened to concerns, but after a year of meetings changed the route, to instead largely follow an interstate highway.

A solar park built on a closed municipal landfill and polluted “Superfund” site in Mount Olive Township, New Jersey, seen in September 2022. CS Energy/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
Go DeeperU.S. cities turn old landfills into solar parks
Employees of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) mark gas lines in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S., November 14, 2018
Go DeeperUS gas system investments: Stranded assets or stranded customers?
Zenivaldo Bezerra, leader of the Entre Serras Pankararu people, poses for a picture next to a wind tower about 50 meters from his land in Pernambuco, Brazil, May 12, 2023. Fabio Teixeira/Thomson Reuters Foundation
Go DeeperWind turbines in Brazil stir conflict with Indigenous rights

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the groundbreaking in January, and electricity is expected to flow in the coming months.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which approved the project's alternative route, said in a statement that it recognised the importance of Ten West Link for future renewable energy projects, and thus invested a significant amount of time to proactively address potential concerns.

For Quigley, such "open-mindedness" by officials feels like a key lesson as the United States makes more than $30 billion available for electrical grid upgrades, which the White House last month called the largest such investment in U.S. history.

"We're about to embark on an unprecedented buildout," said Jill Tauber, who focuses on energy issues for Earthjustice, a public interest law group.

Along with others, it has been pushing President Joe Biden's administration on a series of transmission principles that urge early, strengthened engagement with local communities.

"If you look at the history of infrastructure development in this country, all too often it's been without input from impacted communities," she said. "We need to do a lot more to ensure we're building the right way and not just replicating historical inequities."

While concerns about effective local consultation receive significant attention, Tauber said competing priorities, including the desire to quickly get new capacity in place, remain significant.

"In the dialogue happening nationally on this issue, there's a sense that to build quicker, we need to eliminate protections – that they're the root of the problem," she said.

A graphic showing the electric grid in the United States. Source: Homeland Infrastructure Foundation Level Database (HIFLD). Thomson Reuters Foundation/Diana Baptista

A graphic showing the electric grid in the United States. Source: Homeland Infrastructure Foundation Level Database (HIFLD). Thomson Reuters Foundation/Diana Baptista

A graphic showing the electric grid in the United States. Source: Homeland Infrastructure Foundation Level Database (HIFLD). Thomson Reuters Foundation/Diana Baptista

Renewables bottleneck

But openness to local concerns may also be important for ensuring the U.S. transmission expansion does happen in a timely fashion.

Negotiations over Ten West Link's route were "also a success for the line owner," Quigley noted. "They'll actually have their line finished, rather than being tied up in battles in court."

Many interstate transmission projects have been shelved in recent years due to opposition from local groups and public utility commissions.

Opposition to renewable energy initiatives, including transmission projects, rose by 57% from May 2022 to May 2023 compared with the previous year, according to research by Columbia Law School.

Aging and inadequate electricity transmission infrastructure, built for fossil fuels, poses a huge obstacle to a green transition, said Nathanael Greene, a senior advocate with the clean energy programme at the Natural Resources Defense Council, a Washington think-tank.

Almost twice as many new renewable projects are waiting to be connected to the grid than are already operating, said Greene, who co-wrote a paper on the issue in September.

"We are at a unique moment," he said. "We have an incredible opportunity to accelerate the buildout of clean electricity," but that potential is "bottlenecking at the transmission system."

Changing that is constrained in part by the complexities of getting multiple jurisdictions, landowners and others along a transmission corridor to agree to construction – especially of the large, interstate lines that are now a priority.

Historically power lines were smaller, for more local use, but now there is growing recognition that larger lines are badly needed, said Christina Hayes, executive director of Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, a coalition of industry, labour and other groups.

Policymakers and project developers have learned from local opposition to oil and gas pipelines, she said, and similar opposition has led to delays of more than two decades for some transmission projects.

Now "there's a real recognition that taking care of this on the front end forecloses litigation on the back end," she said.

The Kofa National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona. Mason Cummings/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation

The Kofa National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona. Mason Cummings/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation

  • 1
  • 2

Community benefits

A range of regulatory shifts are proposed that could bolster requirements - and in some cases resources - for community engagement around new transmission projects, and legislators are actively debating the measures.

"There is bipartisan consensus that early and meaningful community engagement must be at the centre of any permitting reform effort," said a spokesperson for Senator Martin Heinrich, who in June proposed legislation that seeks to speed up transmission line permitting.

That would happen in part by trying to ensure legally enforceable agreements are put in place between local communities and project developers, spelling out restrictions and any benefits local communities can expect.

While such agreements are not new, they have an uneven history, said Devashree Saha, director of the U.S. clean energy economy programme at the World Resources Institute, a Washington think-tank.

"A lot of times, benefits really haven't accrued to local communities. They have been burned a lot," she said.

Local benefits from such projects can be both monetary and non-monetary, including things like requirements for hiring among the local workforce, investments in skills training, environmental remediation and so on, said Saha, who co-wrote a report on the issue in August.

Some communities have even negotiated for an ongoing share of revenue from projects, said Saha's colleague Jennifer Chen, a senior clean energy manager.

She pointed to an agreement with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in California, which in 2021 became part owner of an upgraded transmission line carrying renewable energy crossing its lands.

"The bigger idea is that we'd like to get more creative about how we share benefits," Chen said.

Reducing conflicts over creation of new green-energy infrastructure can benefit everyone, she said.

"If you can take into account siting risks early in the planning phase, you can end up with an outcome that is more fair and likely to face fewer siting risks."

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Clean power
  • Energy efficiency
  • Net-zero
  • Climate policy

Featured Podcast

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A picture taken with a drone shows an oil tanker named MT Iba in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates February 8, 2021
Net ZeroWhy is COP28 being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates?
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the ground-breaking of the Ten West Link transmission line in Tonopah, Arizona, on January 19, 2023. Mike Quigley/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
Net ZeroAs US energy grid grows, heeding local concerns smooths the way
Muslim women pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India March 24
Big TechAs India's election nears, Hindu-Muslim tensions play out online
Farmer Ghulam Sakhi holds peanut plants grown in his fields in Haska Mina district in Nangarhar province, east Afghanistan, October 2023
Climate RisksAfghans fight drought with small dams as Taliban shut out of COP28
Protesters gather inside the South Carolina House as members debate a new near-total ban on abortion with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest at the state legislature in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
  1. 1

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    Women farmers shine as 'super-heroes' in India's climate fight

  4. 4

    Indigenous Filipinos fight plans to build a dam on their land

  5. 5

    Greta Thunberg's rise from youth activist to global climate leader

  6. 6

    Early 'loss and damage' funding puts communities in driver's seat

Most Read

  1. 1

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    Women farmers shine as 'super-heroes' in India's climate fight

  4. 4

    Indigenous Filipinos fight plans to build a dam on their land

  5. 5

    Greta Thunberg's rise from youth activist to global climate leader