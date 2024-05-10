  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

India's solar power subsidies for homes face scepticism

Bhasker Tripathi profile picture

Bhasker Tripathi

Published: 5 hours and 18 mins ago

Solar panels are installed on the rooftops of houses in Modhera in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria

Solar panels are installed on the rooftops of houses in Modhera in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria

What’s the context?

With new subsidies for homeowners, India aims to boost solar power but critics say widespread uptake is still unlikely

  • New subsidy scheme to encourage people to go solar
  • 10 million homes targeted for solar panels
  • Green skills, distribution companies pose challenges

NEW DELHI - Lakshmi Narayan was one of the first to see the light: in 2020 the engineer put solar panels on his roof in India's Bhopal city, becoming a clean energy pioneer because of his desire to help his country move away from planet-heating fossil fuels. 

"I understand the importance of renewable energy and thought that everyone should adopt it," said Narayan, 60, whose action inspired many others to do the same in the capital of Madhya Pradesh state in central India. 

Now, a new government scheme - unveiled before voting began in nationwide elections in April - aims to encourage more people to install solar panels on their roofs as part of India's commitment to triple renewable capacity by 2030.

The new programme, launched in February, provides 75 billion rupees ($9 billion) in subsidies to install grid-connected rooftop solar systems on around 10 million homes, allowing consumers to reduce their electricity bills when the sun shines and sell extra units to the grid to earn some money.

It is expected to create 30 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity in homes, leading to a reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent planet-heating emissions over the 25-year lifespan of the rooftop systems.  

"I want three things. Every household's power bill should be zero; we should sell surplus electricity and earn money; and I want to make India self-reliant in the energy sector as we transition to the era of electric vehicles," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised interview in late April.

The process, which was previously complicated and fragmented, has been simplified with the creation of a one-stop online portal to smooth applications and facilitate installations. Subsidies are deposited directly into people's bank accounts.

India overtook Japan to become the third-largest solar power generator in 2023, providing 5.9% of global growth in solar, a report by think tank Ember said on May 8.

But Ember noted that wind, solar and other low-carbon sources are not yet growing fast enough to meet India's rising electricity demand.   

The new rooftop solar programme is meant to boost that growth but Narayan's experience offers a cautionary tale.

He says the new online portal will provide answers to a lot of the bureaucratic headaches that used to bedevil the process but, in his experience, the bigger challenge is getting the electricity distribution companies, or DISCOMs, on board.

A worker cleans photovoltaic solar panels inside a solar power plant at Raisan village near Gandhinagar, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, February 11, 2014
Go DeeperIndian tech could boost home solar panel use - here's how
Employees at work at Sunbond Energy Pvt Ltd, a solar-panel manufacturing factory in Mitana village in western Gujarat, India, May 29, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Anuradha Nagaraj
Go DeeperSmall solar power firms eclipsed in India's renewable energy race
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India
Go DeeperIndia's solar skills training falls flat, as jobs in short supply

A December 2023 study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a Delhi-based think tank, said DISCOMs were supposed to provide seamless access and connectivity for rooftop solar systems to the national grid but that this was sometimes "in direct conflict with business interests of the companies”.

Narayan said that although he saved up 250,000 rupees  ($2,996) in electricity bills over three years thanks to his 6 kilowatt (KW) solar system, selling excess electricity to the grid proved to be problematic with debt-ridden DISCOMs proving ineffective partners. 

"The electricity distribution company charges me 8 rupees for each unit that I consume from the grid, but for the surplus solar electricity that I sell back to the grid, they pay me 1.5 rupees per unit. How is that fair?" 

And he said that the distribution company added a fixed charge of 500 rupees to his monthly bill after he installed the panels. 

"They said that this is the minimum amount we will charge you even if your bill is zero," he said, adding that he got no answer when he enquired about the reason for the new tariff. 

Distribution challenges, lack of skills

The pledge to cut electricity bills by boosting the solar power sector was a key election promise from Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and reflects India's long-term commitment to boost renewables.

In 2015, India promised to install 40 GW of rooftop solar capacity by 2022 but progress has been slow. By the end of 2023, it had only installed 11 GW, including 3 GW in homes with the rest in commercial or industrial properties. 

That original commitment has now been revised to 100 GW of rooftop solar installations by 2026, 40 GW of which would come from the residential sector alone.

Energy experts say India's solar drive is hampered by fears of DISCOMs losing income, a shortage of skilled workers to make, install and service solar panels, and the proliferation of substandard products.

Danish Ali, who has installed a 4 KW solar system on his roof in Lucknow in northern India, said another problem arose from the fact that the grid-connected solar systems cannot deliver power during outages unless they have a separate battery to operate them.

"In areas where there are long power cuts, grid-connected systems will not work because they do not provide any power back-up," the 50-year-old said.

Ali has to endure up to two hours of power outages a few times a week during peak summer months when temperatures regularly rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

He said that adding a battery to the grid-connected system could solve the problem, but the government subsidy does not cover the installation of such hybrid systems.

Shreya Mishra, CEO of Mumbai-based SolarSquare Energy, which installs solar panels and is one of India’s largest rooftop solar companies, said the industry could be on the brink of a boom; in 2023, 150,000 rooftop systems were installed and there are plans to target 2.5 million houses this year, she said.

"The programme has turned rooftop solar into a dinner table conversation that has turbocharged the consumer interest," she said.

But more training is needed for workers in these new green jobs and domestic manufacture of solar panels must also be ramped up, she added.

The government says the new solar programme will create around 1.7 million direct jobs across various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, sales, installation, operation, maintenance, and other services.

An expert with a solar consultancy, who did not wish to be named, said that the relatively limited growth of home solar systems had already caused friction with DISCOMs.

"Imagine millions of homes being hooked up to the grid and injecting their excess electricity in a system that is already facing so many technical losses," the expert said, referring to losses caused by, for example, damage to transmission lines or electricity theft.

For Narayan, solving distribution issues will be central to encouraging more people to switch to solar and install panels on their rooftops.

"If the government can enable people to truly earn some money, not for show but justified money, with these rooftop systems, it will be a hit among customers. Who would not want it?" he said.

($1 = 83.4370 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhasker Tripathi @BhaskerTripathi; Editing by Clar Ni Chonghaile.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Clean power
  • Adaptation
  • Energy efficiency
  • Net-zero
  • Climate inequality

Featured Podcast

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A migrant seeking asylum in the U.S. uses his phone to access the CBP One App in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Digital RightsDigital border apps in Americas could misuse asylum seeker data
A demonstrator takes part in an International Women's Day rally in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Socioeconomic Inclusion'Everyone around you loses': How domestic abuse hurts economies
Ugandan LGBTQ activist receives treatment after he was attacked, Kampala, Uganda January 3, 2024. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Socioeconomic InclusionExile offers little respite for LGBTQ+ Ugandans who fled abuse
Lawyers in Kenya are helping LGBTQ+ victims counter blackmail and extortion and deliver justice to people often shunned by society. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Karif Wat
Big TechKenya LGBTQ+ dating app blackmail cases go to court
A woman looks at a damaged building at Punta Diamante beach a month after Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco, Mexico November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
  1. 1

    Why are LGBTQ+ people more at risk from climate change?

  2. 2

    U.S. cities scramble as internet access benefit runs out

  3. 3

    The international financial system is deepening inequality

  4. 4

    Kenya LGBTQ+ dating app blackmail cases go to court

  5. 5

    What does Peru's 'anti-forest law' mean for the environment?

  6. 6

    Addressing AI's present and future: a false trichotomy?

Most Read

  1. 1

    Why are LGBTQ+ people more at risk from climate change?

  2. 2

    U.S. cities scramble as internet access benefit runs out

  3. 3

    The international financial system is deepening inequality

  4. 4

    Kenya LGBTQ+ dating app blackmail cases go to court

  5. 5

    What does Peru's 'anti-forest law' mean for the environment?