Southeast Asia recycling plays catch up ahead of battery boom

JAKARTA - When Jayden Goh started his battery recycling company in 2019, he was betting that rapid electrification of everything from cars to energy storage would make salvaging critical minerals from spent cells a pressing demand in Southeast Asia.

Five years later, the Malaysian entrepreneur’s EcoNiLi has expanded from its original small facility in West Java to operate four factories in three countries with annual capacity to recycle 86,000 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries, which are used by electric vehicles.

Electrification has been championed as central in the transition away from fossil fuels, which account for over 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

The batteries required for cars and other devices powered by electricity include rare minerals, like lithium, nickel and cobalt. Demand for these metals may quadruple by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency.

But extracting finite minerals from the Earth comes at a cost, including environmental pollution and labour abuses, according to rights groups and environmental activists.

And once they have reached the end of their lifespan, discarded batteries and their toxic chemicals pose further dangers to the environment and human health.

"Governments should enact policies that promote mandated minimum levels of recycled content in EV batteries to decrease the demand for virgin transition minerals," said Krista Shennum, a researcher with the nongovernmental organisation Climate Rights International.

Southeast Asia lags

China, home to the world's biggest EV market, and the European Union already require the reuse of some battery components.

Experts are worried that Southeast Asia has fallen behind in recycling at a time when governments in the region are pushing to replace more gas-guzzlers with electric vehicles. For example, Indonesia wants to see 13 million motorcycles and 2 million four-wheeled EVs on the road by 2030, compared with fewer than 100,000 today.