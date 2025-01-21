  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Trump 2.0: What's the conservative row over H-1B visas?

David Sherfinski profile picture

David Sherfinski

Published: 52 mins ago

A person works on his computer in San Francisco, California May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A person works on his computer in San Francisco, California May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

What’s the context?

As Trump prepares an ambitious immigration crackdown, his Republican conservative allies have splintered over issues tied to specialty work visas

  • Conservatives argue over specialty visa program
  • H-1Bs geared toward specialty fields like tech
  • Recipients can encounter backlogs, bureaucracy

RICHMOND, Virginia - As newly inaugurated President Donald Trump readies his immigration crackdown, his allies in his Republican Party have splintered over policies surrounding U.S. worker visas intended to go to specialty occupations like the tech industry.

The row over so-called H-1B visas is pitting Silicon Valley-aligned Trump allies like X CEO Elon Musk, who favor the program, against opponents like former White House strategist Steve Bannon, many of whom want curbs on overall immigration levels - legal and illegal - with Trump's return.

How have H-1Bs ended up in the fray? Here's what to know:

What are H-1Bs and how do they differ from other U.S. work visa programs?

The H-1B visa program is reserved for people from other countries who are employed in specialty occupations in the United States, frequently in the technology field.

They can include software engineers, tech program managers and other IT professionals.

People in the United States on H-1Bs can extend beyond an initial six-year time frame - three years plus a three-year extension - if a green card application has been filed.

Under the terms of their visas, workers who are laid off face the prospect of having to leave the country within 60 days unless they can find another job or manage to change their immigration status.

Other work programs include H-2A visas, which are for temporary agricultural workers, and H-2B visas for seasonal non-agricultural workers.

Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer based in Seattle, Washington, suggested a new category for a "startup" visa for people who want to come to the country to start new companies.

"The startup visa is something I have advocated for almost two decades," she said. "I do think our visa system is in desperate need of reform."

Staff chat at the front desk of the Amazon office in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Go DeeperTech layoffs cause havoc for Indian workers in the United States
A man holds a mobile phone with a $20 bill inside its cover in Dhatrath, India, December 4, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Annie Banerji
Go DeeperIndians risk illegal 'donkey' migration to chase American Dream
A student at North Carolina A and T State University is framed by a statue in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S. October 28, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Go DeeperVisa fears for international students as U.S vote nears

What are Trump allies saying about H-1Bs?

Musk has defended the program and vowed to "go to war" over it after other Trump supporters criticized the president's appointment of Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as a senior policy advisor for artificial intelligence and argued the H-1B program favors foreign-born workers over Americans.

Musk has had Trump's ear since the election and is working on the newly constituted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut down on government spending and perceived waste.

On the other side are people like Bannon, one of the architects of Trump's 2016 campaign and a former top White House official, who has dismissed the H-1B program as a "scam."

"We're winning this round, and we're winning this round pretty big," Bannon said at a Politico event this month, referring to the H-1B fight. "I think we'll get Elon there. As soon as I can turn Elon Musk from a techno-futilist to a populist nationalist, we'll start making real progress.”

Watson said an important takeaway from the national debate is to recognize there is a shortage of talent in the STEM - science, technology, engineering and math – fields that the country needs.

"Recognize and acknowledge that we do not have enough domestic talent that we need, and address both at the same time by allowing skilled immigrants to come in now but also using that policy to mandate that America starts training the next generation," she said.

What are Trump's views?

After the initial skirmish, Trump said he favors the program.

"I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program," he told the New York Post.

Trump's transition team did not respond to questions about whether he supports the program as currently constructed or plans to push for changes to H-1Bs or other work visa programs after he takes office.

He sought to restrict them during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021.

Who could be affected by policy changes?

People from India accounted for the vast majority of approved H-1B beneficiaries in 2023, followed by China.

Under the current system, those affected by layoffs in the tech sector can find themselves scrambling to maintain their legal status.

Meta, for example, which has about 72,000 employees, said recently it planned to cut about 5% of its staff.

Watson said people or businesses who depend on H-1Bs might be well-served to tune out the political back-and-forth.

"Do not be deterred by the national rhetoric from using the H-1B if your business needs it," she said. "I say to a lot of my clients that your business success is your North Star, so do what you need to do.

"For the employees who might be afraid, I'd say if they are working in alignment with their employers, they should not be afraid."

(Reporting by David Sherfinski; Editing by Anastasia Moloney and Ellen Wulfhorst)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Migration

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Guatemalan migrants walk after arriving at La Aurora Air Force Base on a deportation flight from the U.S., in Guatemala City, Guatemala, December 27, 2024. REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin
Rethinking the EconomyIn Data: The economic cost of Trump's mass deportation plan
Protesters gather inside the South Carolina House as members debate a near-total ban on abortion in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Money, Power & PeopleWhere do US states stand on abortion bans as new Trump era dawns?
A demonstrator outside the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson
Big TechUS TikTok ban: Which other countries have banned the app?
A worker tends to herbs growing in the nursery of the Graines de Soleil farming complex in Châteauneuf-les-Martigues. France, November 29, 2024. Thomson Reuters/Frey Lindsay
Socioeconomic InclusionIn France, urban farms and social groceries offer food and dignity
A demonstrator outside the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson
  1. 1

    US TikTok ban: Which other countries have banned the app?

  2. 2

    Meta drops fact checkers in US, what does this mean for the world?

  3. 3

    LGBTQ+ creators brace for Meta's pro-Trump changes

  4. 4

    LA wildfires: How can forest management mitigate the impact?

  5. 5

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  6. 6

    Want to see climate change’s impact? Look at Honduras’ rare trees

Most Read

  1. 1

    US TikTok ban: Which other countries have banned the app?

  2. 2

    Meta drops fact checkers in US, what does this mean for the world?

  3. 3

    LGBTQ+ creators brace for Meta's pro-Trump changes

  4. 4

    LA wildfires: How can forest management mitigate the impact?

  5. 5

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?