Four humanitarian crises that demand more attention in 2025

Violence in Sudan, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Haiti has left many without food and basic services

NAIROBI/LAGOS - Protracted armed conflicts in Sudan, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of Congo and escalating gang violence in Haiti are fuelling hunger and displacing people and show no signs of ebbing in 2025.

Here's how the four countries are struggling with urgent humanitarian crises that lack enough attention and funding.

Sudan

War in Sudan has created the world's largest displacement of people, with more than 12 million people forced from their homes since the fighting began in April 2023.

The civil war, pitting the Sudanese army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has rapidly spread from the capital Khartoum to areas such as Darfur and states including Sennar, Al Gedaref, Al Jazirah and Blue Nile.

The United Nations estimates up to 15,000 people have been killed in Darfur alone. More than 8 million Sudanese are displaced within the country, and more than 3 million have become refugees in neighbouring countries, including Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.

Human rights groups, including a U.N.-mandated mission, accuse both sides of widespread rights abuses, including rape, torture and arbitrary arrests. The paramilitary RSF is also accused of ethnic cleansing in Darfur.

The war has also led to a catastrophic food crisis. The U.N. declared famine in the North Darfur region in August. This means that people are already dying from hunger and related conditions such as malnutrition and infection.

Around 25 million people in Sudan – more than half the population – face acute hunger, with children most at risk of developing severe acute malnutrition.