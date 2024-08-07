From war to riots: An asylum seeker's story in the UK

As far-right riots in Britain target asylum seekers, we speak to one woman, who fled a warzone, about the violence and life inside an asylum hotel

Asylum seekers in Britain have been left shocked and scared by a wave of anti-immigrant violence, which has seen rioters attack mosques and hotels housing migrants.

Mobs have clashed with police in numerous towns in the worst unrest in 13 years.

In two attacks, rioters smashed windows and started fires at hotels accommodating asylum seekers. One charity told Context that migrants had hidden under their beds in terror.

Thousands of asylum seekers – mostly from Africa and the Middle East - are housed in hotels across Britain while officials plough through a massive backlog of claims.

We spoke to one woman, who has been living in a hotel for more than a year, about the riots. For safety reasons she asked not to disclose her name or nationality.

Here's her story as told to Emma Batha.

I was forced to flee my home because of war. Our city was bombed and I had to leave – it was a very hard decision. I'm a doctor and came here as a single woman. I didn't want to leave my country and claim asylum, but I had to.

The riots and attacks on hotels are really unsettling and distressing. I never thought I would see such a thing here. Many of us fled violence and now we're encountering it again. It's deeply saddening.

Everyone is anxious. The company that manages asylum accommodation has sent us messages telling us to be cautious and not to talk to anyone we don't know.

There hasn't been violence where I live, but it could happen anywhere. The people in the towns where there's been rioting didn't expect it to happen to them.

A lot of us are scared. We try not to stay out after 7pm now. We try to go around in groups and keep checking on each other and just go to places near the hotel. It's very restrictive.

Some British people have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I arrived, but others have been discriminatory. Some people in the hotel have been verbally abused in the street - strangers told them, 'You're not welcome here, you should go back to your country'.

People think staying in a hotel is so fancy when it's not. Honestly, we have to fight for our basic rights in these hotels.