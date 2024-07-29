Germany faces antibiotics shortage as STI rates rise

Germany faces a shortage of antibiotics used to treat syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea as infection rates spike across Europe

Low supply of two antibiotics used against STIs

Shortage comes as STIs see a steep rise

Gay and bisexual men among those most at risk

BERLIN - German health workers say gay and bisexual men may be particularly impacted by a shortage of two antibiotics used to treat syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea, at a time when many European countries are battling a steep rise in such infections.

The current supply available under publicly-covered insurance can only cover 50% of the demand for doxycycline and azithromycin, according to Cologne-based DAHKA, a national association of pharmacies specialised in HIV and hepatitis treatment.

The vast majority of Germans use public insurance to cover their medical costs.

Here's what you need to know.

Why is there a shortage?

While doxycycline and azithromycin treat many conditions other than STIs, such as respiratory tract infections, the former is commonly prescribed against chlamydia and syphilis, while azithromycin is used to treat gonorrhea and chlamydia.

Berlin-based association of HIV specialist doctors, dagnä, said the main factor behind the shortage is likely the way Germany buys its drugs – a structural issue that also caused a severe shortage of HIV prevention drugs in early 2024.

Many manufacturers make these antibiotics but German procurement rules dictate, with some exceptions, that only the company offering these medications at the lowest price qualify for public coverage of patient costs.

Few suppliers qualify as a result, and nearly all of them manufacture outside of Europe, said Heiko Karcher, a Berlin-based doctor and board member at dagnä.

This can become a particular problem when those companies experience supply issues - which is becoming increasingly common, added Karcher.

"Even small disruptions in the supply chain can lead to serious bottlenecks," he told Context.

It means patients with public health insurance - which make up about 90% of all those insured in Germany - are struggling to get hold of the drugs.

German pharmacies told local media they could see the antibiotics listed as available in the Netherlands but not in Germany.