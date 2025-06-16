HIV vaccine funding cuts in U.S. 'devastating'

Trump's decision to gut medical research funding will undermine efforts by U.S. scientists to develop an HIV vaccine.

LOS ANGELES - Scientists across the United States working to develop an HIV vaccine say they are stunned by the decision by President Donald Trump's administration to gut future research funding.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), a top government research agency, on May 30 notified two leading HIV vaccine research bodies at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute and Scripps Research Institute that they will not be able to apply for new funding when their current grants end in 2026.

Nearly $260 million in grants was awarded to the Consortia for HIV/AIDS Vaccine Development (CHAVD), a broader group headed by Scripps and Duke, in 2019.

It was the third round of such funding since 2005 that has allowed researchers to work not only towards an HIV vaccine but to develop the technology that helped make the COVID vaccine so quickly.

A letter on June 9 signed by NIH staff members criticizes the Trump administration for $12 billion in funding cuts to the agency, including research on diabetes, cancer and heart diseases.

The NIH cuts come after Trump froze funds in January under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a key source of U.S. HIV funding for organizations worldwide.

Context spoke with Richard Wyatt, a senior researcher in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research Institute, to learn more about the state of research and its fate.

How much progress have prior rounds of these grants helped researchers make towards a vaccine?

We've made tremendous advances in the last decade or two in HIV vaccine development and also in technology development that's gone along with that process.

The spillover to other areas has really come from HIV vaccine [work], like the RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccine and also the COVID vaccine.

So there's been great big advances and spillover to other areas of human health. Very important.