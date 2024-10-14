How could the U.S. election affect LGBTQ+ aid funding?

While Democratic presidents have backed LGBTQ+ rights with development aid, Republicans have reversed most policies when in office

LONDON - Democrats and Republicans have had completely different stances on funding LGBTQ+ rights around the world through development aid.

Since 2011, Democratic presidents have supported LGBTQ+ rights through development policy.

Much of these efforts were reversed during Donald Trump's administration, while President Joe Biden strengthened LGBTQ+ aid programs and policies during his term.

Here's what you need to know.

When did the U.S. first support LGBTQ+ people as part of its aid policy?

Following early leaders like Sweden, the United States put resources behind LGBTQ+ equality in 2011 when then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced the Global Equality Fund, with Washington pledging $3 million to a partnership supporting human rights groups.



The move coincided with a broader push, as Barack Obama’s administration instructed U.S. diplomats and foreign aid workers to do more to promote the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender persons abroad.

In 2015, Obama appointed the first special envoy to advance LGBTQ+ rights.

How does the USAID support LGBTQ+ people?

Biden's administration supports LGBTQ+ rights through specific programs and a broader policy.

While the Global Equality Fund and the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) are funded through the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) contributes $15 million to two multi-donor programs dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights.

USAID’s Global Human Rights Initiative works in 16 countries across five regions, including Africa and Asia, providing grants for activities that span research into global attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people to funds supporting emergency responses to wrongful arrests.

The agency’s Alliance for Global Equality is a public-private partnership run by rights group Outright International, funding small projects in western and sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia.

The program provides support to local nongovernmental organizations for initiatives like improving their financial resilience and providing mental health support, with at least 25% of funds going to transgender and intersex-led groups.