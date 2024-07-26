Where does Kamala Harris stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

LGBTQ+ groups came out in support of Kamala Harris

Vice President praised for record on LGBTQ+ rights

Harris expected to become Democratic presidential nominee

LONDON - As U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to officially become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, more than 1,100 prominent LGBTQ+ advocates threw their weight behind her this week in an open letter of support.

Advocacy groups, including the Human Rights Campaign and the National LGBTQ Task Force, have praised the former senator's track record of progressing rights for the community.

Here's what you need to know:

What is Harris' record on LGBTQ+ rights?

Harris' history of supporting LGBTQ+ rights goes back at least 20 years to her time as San Francisco's district attorney between 2004 and 2011.

While in the role, she officiated some of the country's first same-sex weddings, although these marriages were later nullified by the California Supreme Court.

Harris also created a specialised hate crime unit to address anti-LGBTQ+ violence in schools.

After becoming Attorney General of California, in 2014, Harris spearheaded a state ban on "gay panic" or "trans panic" legal defences, where an accused person says they acted violently due to the shock of finding out someone is gay or transgender.

In 2015, she was criticised for rejecting a request from a trans female inmate to undergo gender-affirming surgery, a decision she later said she took "full responsibility" for but which she said contradicted her own beliefs.

In 2018, she also drew criticism for supporting laws which sought to nationally curb sex work, leading to the removal of websites that rights groups said were vital to ensuring trans sex workers could operate safely.

As senator and vice president, Harris has supported the Equality Act, which seeks to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination nationwide. The bill has stalled since its first introduction in 2021.

She also backed the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in 2022 to ensure all states recognize same-sex marriages.

The Biden government also launched a series of pro LGBTQ+ policies and initiatives, such as enabling the use of non-binary markers in passports and improving mental health services for trans youth.