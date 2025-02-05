India budget 2025: What's in it for gig workers?

From ID cards to healthcare, India's government proposes new measures for millions of gig workers, but critics say they are not enough

NEW DELHI - India's government has announced social security benefits, including healthcare, for about 10 million gig workers in its latest budget, in a boost to a growing workforce that is demanding greater social and labour rights.

Presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed gig workers employed through platforms like Amazon, Uber and India's Zomato.

"Gig workers of online platforms provide great dynamism to the new-age services economy," she told parliament on Saturday.

India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for the gig economy, with nearly 8 million workers in 2020-21, and forecast to expand to 24 million workers by 2029-30, according to government think-tank NITI Aayog.

But as the platform economy has grown, so have concerns about low wages, the lack of protections, limited flexibility and the opaque nature of algorithmic management that can result in random job assignments and ratings, and account deactivation.

Women are particularly vulnerable, with research showing algorithms were found to discriminate against those unable to respond as quickly or work as many hours because of unpaid care responsibilities.