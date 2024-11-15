  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Internet cuts after Mozambique's disputed vote hit businesses

Samuel Come profile picture

Samuel Come

Published: 12 hours and 24 mins ago

A woman reacts while holding used teargas cannisters after police officers fired at a crowd gathering during a 'national shutdown' against the election outcome, at Luis Cabral township in Maputo, Mozambique, November 7, 2024. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman reacts while holding used teargas cannisters after police officers fired at a crowd gathering during a "national shutdown" against the election outcome, at Luis Cabral township in Maputo, Mozambique, November 7, 2024. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

What’s the context?

As post-election protests rock Mozambique, small businesses are counting the cost of internet blackouts

  • Internet shut down repeatedly after disputed election
  • At least 30 killed in clashes between police, protesters
  • Internet blackouts hitting small businesses hard

MAPUTO - Uber driver Rofino Fiel said the post-election protests that have convulsed Mozambique for weeks have been disastrous not only because of the running battles on the streets of Maputo - internet shutdowns are bleeding his business dry.

Like many working in small and medium-sized businesses, often in the informal sector, successive blackouts have cost him dear and there is little relief in sight as the protests over allegations of vote-rigging look set to continue.

"This is too much. We are having a very negative experience and per week it costs us a loss of 8,000 meticais ($126)," the 25-year-old told Context.

"Our activity has come to a complete halt."

Protests have escalated since election authorities said the Frelimo party had won the Oct. 9 vote with a landslide victory, extending its 49-year rule. More than 56% of Mozambique's 17 million eligible voters abstained.

The results have been widely disputed, fuelling clashes between the police and protesters which rights groups and local hospitals say have killed at least 30 people. Many young people supported independent candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who says the vote was rigged and has encouraged demonstrations.

Members of the Mozambique military patrol the streets of the capital a day after a 'national shutdown' against the election outcome, in Maputo, Mozambique, November 8, 2024. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the Mozambique military patrol the streets of the capital a day after a "national shutdown" against the election outcome, in Maputo, Mozambique, November 8, 2024. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the Mozambique military patrol the streets of the capital a day after a "national shutdown" against the election outcome, in Maputo, Mozambique, November 8, 2024. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Amnesty International has condemned the government's "violent and widespread crackdown on human rights", saying it is the worst suppression of protests in the country in years.

Civil society groups and international observers said the vote did not meet democratic standards, and the Constitutional Council has requested clarification from the electoral commission on discrepancies in the vote count.

Digital rights groups say that there have been at least five mobile internet shutdowns since Oct. 25, alongside social media shutdowns lasting several hours.

According to the constitution, the government can force mobile phone operators to shut down internet services in cases of national emergency but the government has not declared the current unrest a national emergency.

The #KeepItOn coalition, a global network of over 334 human rights organisations working to end internet shutdowns, urged Mozambique's authorities to end the increasing use of shutdowns.

"Mozambican authorities' regular practice of shutting down the internet around elections and in times of political unrest must not be allowed to continue," the coalition said in a statement on Nov. 7.

Mateus Magala, minister of transport and communications, said the recurrent internet restrictions were aimed at preventing the destruction of the country.

"When we see violations that jeopardise the integrity of all Mozambicans in the nation we have to act as such, so that our means of communication are not used for the destruction of the country," he said on Sunday.

For Edson Chiado, who manages a real estate business in the centre of Maputo, the shutdowns are hurting his livelihood.

"I need the internet to work and make sales and, as it is, many things are at a standstill," said the 34-year-old, who has worked in the property sector for 10 years.

"You always have to separate the internet, which is key to our economic life, from political matters."

Coffee farmers Imaculada Furanguene and Fatiange Paulino smile alongside drying red coffee beans on Mount Gorongosa in Mozambique, May 26, 2022
Go DeeperTrees, tech and people help Mozambican park reverse nature losses
Protesters hold stones during a demonstration over police killings of people protesting against the imposition of tax hikes by the government, in Nairobi, Kenya, July 2, 2024. REUTERS/John Muchucha
Go DeeperUganda protests echo a year of uprisings across Africa
Taranjeet Singh, a protesting farmer, poses for a photo in front of his tractor at Shambhu Barrier, India, February 21, 2024. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Mehran Firdous
Go DeeperIndian farmers cut off as activists warn of pre-election blackouts

Lost clients

The shutdowns have affected a wide range of professionals from financial market operators, or traders, to website programmers, who generally work remotely.

A trader who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns said the internet outages had cost him as much as $100 dollars a day in recent weeks.

Américo Marime, owner of a tech start-up that does network analysis, management systems programming, and web page monitoring, said there were days when he was unable to meet deadlines and ended up losing some clients.

He said some of the web pages he monitors also suffered routine failures and he was unable to fix them.

"Even clients, some of whom are outside Mozambique, couldn't contact me to report the problem ... So, in short, the internet blockage stopped programmers' work," said Marime.

Some people have tried to use Virtual Private Networks (VPN) or free WiFi to keep their businesses going but connection was very slow and there are only three places in Maputo where free WiFi is available.

Célio Lázaro, an activist who works on social justice and economic inclusion, said mobile phone operators should be held criminally responsible "for contributing to the limitation of citizens' rights", as well as jeopardising the livelihoods of those who depend on the internet to work.

The country's three mobile phone operators - South Africa's Vodacom, and Mozambique's Tmcel and Movitel - have sent messages to users saying the outages were beyond their control. When contacted by Context, Vodacom and Movitel declined to comment while Tmcel did not immediately reply to a request for a comment.

"This (the blocking of the internet) is not helping to end the protests, but rather is intensifying popular dissatisfaction," Lázaro told journalists on Monday during a press conference in Beira, in central Mozambique.

Even as internet services are gradually being restored, Mondlane has called for a new round of demonstrations across the country, meaning there could be more economic pain in a country where around 65% of the population live in poverty.

The president of the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique, Agostinho Vuma, said he was aware of the negative impact that the internet shutdowns were having on small businesses.

"There's nothing we can do about it, but the situation does affect us," he said.

($1 = 63.2700 meticais)

(Reporting by Samuel Come; Editing by Clar Ni Chonghaile and Ana Nicolaci da Costa.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Internet shutdowns
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Economic inclusion

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A man practices sandboard on ‘Cerro Dragon' nature sanctuary dune with Iquique city in the background, at Atacama desert, Iquique, Chile October 29, 2024. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
NatureFocus conserving rainforests neglects other valuable ecosystems
A woman reacts while holding used teargas cannisters after police officers fired at a crowd gathering during a 'national shutdown' against the election outcome, at Luis Cabral township in Maputo, Mozambique, November 7, 2024. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Socioeconomic InclusionInternet cuts after Mozambique's disputed vote hit businesses
Concealment smoke is activated on a Utility Task Vehicle during the Robotic Complex Breach Concept on Yakima Training Center in Yakima, Washington, U.S. April 26, 2019. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Q. Hamilton/Handout via REUTERS
Net ZeroCarbon bootprint: why are military emissions top secret?
People walk past a COP29 logo during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), in Baku, Azerbaijan November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Net ZeroReporter's Notebook: Following Trump's climate shadow at COP29
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
  1. 1

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  2. 2

    Where do US states stand on abortion bans ahead of new Trump term?

  3. 3

    Are face-scanning smart glasses a problem or prophecy?

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    Romania's first openly gay candidate seeks power to win change

  6. 6

    COP29 spotlights critical minerals as African women count the cost

Most Read

  1. 1

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  2. 2

    Where do US states stand on abortion bans ahead of new Trump term?

  3. 3

    Are face-scanning smart glasses a problem or prophecy?

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    Romania's first openly gay candidate seeks power to win change