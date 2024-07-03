  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Kenya protests echo a year of youth uprisings across Africa

Kim Harrisberg profile picture
Bukola Adebayo profile picture
Nita Bhalla profile picture

Kim Harrisberg,Bukola Adebayo,Nita Bhalla

Published: 17 hours and 36 mins ago

Protesters hold stones during a demonstration over police killings of people protesting against the imposition of tax hikes by the government, in Nairobi, Kenya, July 2, 2024. REUTERS/John Muchucha

Protesters hold stones during a demonstration over police killings of people protesting against the imposition of tax hikes by the government, in Nairobi, Kenya, July 2, 2024. REUTERS/John Muchucha

What’s the context?

Africa's protest movements are growing in the world's youngest continent, where 70% of the population are under the age of 30

  • 70% of Africa's population under the age of 30
  • Youth lead protests against corruption, cost of living
  • Protesters often face police brutality

JOHANNESBURG/LAGOS/NAIROBI – The #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, #FeesMustFall protests in South Africa and now the #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests in Kenya all have one thing in common - the organising, chanting and marching were led by young people. 

Kenya's protests made international headlines last week after thousands of Gen Z and millennial demonstrators took to the streets in major cities demanding the withdrawal of a new finance bill that included a slew of higher taxes. 

At least 39 protesters were killed. Rights groups accused Kenya's security forces of using excessive force. Even though President William Ruto has reversed course on the bill, some protesters continued to call for his resignation. 

A student smiles while holding a climate protest sign at her school in the Kibaha district, Tanzania, October 9, 2022
Go DeeperAfrican climate activists fight online surveillance
Kenyan protestors at a anti-finance bill protest in Nairobi, Kenya on June 25, 2024. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Nita Bhalla
Go DeeperFirst person: In the heart of Kenya's 'Gen Z' tax bill protests
A woman receives a bag of food from the government during the distribution of food items by the government to cushion the high cost of living in Abuja, Nigeria, September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Go DeeperNigerians say food handouts do not make up for lost fuel subsidy

From Uganda to Mozambique, Africa's youth-led movements are growing on the youngest continent in the world, where 70% of the population are under the age of 30. 

The average age of a president in Africa is 62, and youth protesters say they are frustrated with an aging leadership that does not hear their growing calls for change.     

Here are some youth-led protests across the continent from this past year that you may not have heard of:

Senegalese youth challenge election delay

In February, young people in Senegal, where more than 60% of the population is under 25, led nationwide anti-government protests after a decision to delay a highly anticipated presidential vote from February to December.

What began on university campuses soon spread to the streets of major cities.

Demonstrators, including children, rejected former President Macky Sall's 10-month vote delay, which many said threatened the country's longstanding democracy.

Sall eventually reversed the decision to stall the vote, paving the way for the election of Africa's youngest leader, Bassirou Diomaye Faye. 

Senegalese demonstrators protest against the postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Senegalese demonstrators protest against the postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Senegalese demonstrators protest against the postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ugandan climate activists face harassment

Young climate activists from Uganda are at the forefront of pushing back against the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which would ship crude from Lake Albert in Uganda to a port on Tanzania's Indian Ocean coast.

Activists campaigning against the environmental and social impacts of EACOP have been beaten and arrested, and faced online surveillance and abductions, according to the New York-based Human Rights Watch

Emboldened by Kenya's anti-finance bill protests, neighbouring Ugandans have also taken to social media to spur a similar pushback against their government, planning a march to parliament on July 23 to call out government corruption. 

Police officers detain a Ugandan activist participating in a demonstration over proposed plans by Total Energies and the Ugandan government to build the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), in Kampala, Uganda September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Police officers detain a Ugandan activist participating in a demonstration over proposed plans by Total Energies and the Ugandan government to build the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), in Kampala, Uganda September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Police officers detain a Ugandan activist participating in a demonstration over proposed plans by Total Energies and the Ugandan government to build the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), in Kampala, Uganda September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Mozambican rapper's death sparks uprising

The death of a politically outspoken rapper, Azagaia, prompted thousands of young protesters to take to the streets in March last year to mourn and challenge corruption, the cost of living and social injustice - themes the 38-year-old had rapped about.

Youth organisations in Maputo, Beira, Nampula and other major cities organised marches in Azagaia's honour with placards displaying his lyrics calling for change. 

Videos showed police beating, tear gassing and arresting protesters. Rights groups called for an impartial investigation into police actions, but despite promises to investigate, authorities did not publish any report on the violence. 

Zimbabwean students rally for opposition leaders

Young Zimbabweans have marched and protested on multiple occasions against the long-ruling ZANU-PF party's hold on power.

Similar to other African nations, about 60% of Zimbabwe's population are below the age of 25. 

In May last year, six students were arrested for staging a peaceful protest in the country's capital Harare where they called for an end to the persecution of opposition politicians. 

The arrests sparked calls for their release from human rights groups around the world, including Amnesty International.

One month later, charges were dropped and the students were released.

(Reporting by Kim Harrisberg in Johannesburg, Bukola Adebayo in Lagos, Nita Bhalla in Nairobi; Editing by Jon Hemming.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Unemployment
  • Pay gaps
  • Wealth inequality
  • Poverty
  • Youth climate movement
  • Cost of living

Featured Podcast

A fist with the Lebanon flag is shown on a grey wall background. Thomson Reuters Foundation
5 EPISODES
Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?
Podcast

Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?

The show's producers reflect on how the seismic events in Middle East over the past months have affected life in Lebanon

A fist with the Lebanon flag is shown on a grey wall background. Thomson Reuters Foundation
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Protesters hold stones during a demonstration over police killings of people protesting against the imposition of tax hikes by the government, in Nairobi, Kenya, July 2, 2024. REUTERS/John Muchucha
Socioeconomic InclusionKenya protests echo a year of youth uprisings across Africa
A person shows a photograph of a dog on a mobile phone, next to a hand holding a vial of DNA in this illustration. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Fintan McDonnell
Big TechWe stored this dog photo in DNA
Commuters ride on rickshaws on a flooded road after heavy rains in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Climate RisksAdapt or die: Bangladesh joins the race to climate-proof cities
People hold French national flags as they gather to protest against the French far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally - RN) party, in Paris, France, June 30, 2024. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Socioeconomic InclusionLiberty, equality, LGBT: rights in the balance in France's election
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games logo in Paris, France, May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
  1. 1

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    LGBTQ+ rights: What are the Labour and Tory UK election pledges?

  4. 4

    Atomic Intelligence: Is nuclear the fuel for energy-hungry AI?

  5. 5

    Why has Kenya's finance bill triggered protests?

  6. 6

    AI can transform global food security and climate action

Most Read

  1. 1

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  2. 2

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  3. 3

    LGBTQ+ rights: What are the Labour and Tory UK election pledges?

  4. 4

    Atomic Intelligence: Is nuclear the fuel for energy-hungry AI?

  5. 5

    Why has Kenya's finance bill triggered protests?