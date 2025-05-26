Is another locust invasion heading for Africa?

Five years after East Africa was hit by swarms of desert locusts, massive infestations may be coming to northwest Africa.

NAIROBI - The United Nations is warning countries in northwest Africa to boost monitoring and begin early control measures as swarms of desert locusts move into the region.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), locust activity has intensified over the past three months, with large infestations of the crop-ravaging pests arriving in Algeria, Libya and Tunisia.

"Surveys and control operations are particularly urgent in locations where winter and early-spring rains have created suitable breeding conditions," said Cyril Piou, FAO locust monitoring and forecasting officer, in a statement last month.

"If left unchecked, these bands could develop into small swarms from May to June, increasing the risk to crops and pastureland," he added.

THE FAO is calling on affected nations to conduct surveys where locust breeding is likely to occur, an area that spreads from south of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco to the Sahara in Algeria, southern Tunisia and western Libya.

Here's what you need to know.

What causes locust swarms?

Desert locusts usually form swarms under heavy rains, creating a mass of hungry insects that can cross continents and seas in search of food.

They are found in desert and semi-arid areas across 30 countries - from Mali in West Africa to India in South Asia.

Scientists have linked climate change to some infestations, particularly those that hit eastern Africa in 2020.

In 2020, massive swarms invaded eastern Africa, ravaging crops, decimating pasture and deepening a food crisis from Kenya to Ethiopia, where millions already faced food insecurity.