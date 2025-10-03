Meet the Nollywood women breaking silence on postnatal depression

A Nollywood filmmaker tackles postnatal depression to help end the stigma and push for more care in Nigeria and across Africa.

Postnatal depression rates in Africa exceed global average

Condition is under-reported and access to care limited

Nigerian filmmaker seeks to lift veil on taboo subject

LAGOS - Nigerian director Sarah Kwaji was always unsettled by how mental health issues were ignored by Nollywood, Nigeria's prolific movie industry.

So when she got the opportunity to produce her first film in 2023, Kwaji decided to document a Nigerian mother's struggles with depression.

The result, "Out in the Darkness," was released in Nigeria in July.

Kwaji was told not to expect commercial success, but her goal was to raise awareness. And she has.

"Many families have called me to share their personal experiences with their relatives and how it affected their lives, and that is why I made it," Kwaji said.

Nigeria is home to Africa's biggest film industry, but mental health is not often explored in Nollywood films, which are best known for dramatic, moralistic tales of good versus evil.

Postnatal depression is also rarely discussed on television or off-screen by Nigerians.

Kwaji said she thought it was important to use the medium of film to push for better mental health support for struggling mothers.

"There's a strong cultural belief that motherhood comes naturally and that women in Africa don't experience depression because they have family support," Kwaji told Context at her home in Lagos.

"I think we need to change those narratives."

Globally, about 17% to 19% of women experience depression after having a baby. In Africa, the rates are higher, averaging between 20% and 25%, with experts blaming poor access to diagnosis and treatment.

Studies carried out in South Africa show the rate climbs to nearly half of mothers who are living with HIV, in poverty or in rural communities.