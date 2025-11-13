Gay marriage but no hate crime laws: Thai LGBTQ+ activists see gap

Despite its marriage equality law, Thailand lacks a legal framework to track and punish hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community.

MANILA - When a Chinese tourist in Pattaya murdered a trans woman in April, the LGBTQ+ community in Thailand called the incident a hate crime.

But Thai law doesn't include the designation hate crime, leaving accountability for bias-motivated violence elusive in the Southeast Asian country.

Crimes such as those linked to gender identity are not legally defined nor recorded or punished, and an assault or murder motivated by bias will be considered an ordinary offence by the courts.

Penalties are not enhanced, and no specific actions are taken to address or prevent such violence.

Although Thailand passed a marriage equality law in January and promotes queer tourism with campaigns to attract LGBTQ+ travellers and its bid to host the WorldPride 2028 celebration, hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people are overlooked, activists say.

Countries across the region also lack data on such crimes, according to participants at a forum in September organised by the Transmasculine Network for Equality (TransEqual), a group advocating for toms, a term for masculine women, transmasculine people whose gender identity aligns with masculinity and those who are non-binary.

Advocates and experts at the forum defined hate crime as an offence driven by malicious, hostile intent arising from prejudice due to differences in belief, class, social status and gender.

“Hate crimes can occur to people of every gender identity,” Atitaya Asa, founder of TransEqual, told Context.

“However, LGBTQ+ people, especially transgender people, are more often targeted and face bias-motivated violence because of societal prejudice and myths that the world only has two sexes -- male and female," he said.