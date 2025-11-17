At COP30, Brazil's farmers defend record on forests

BELEM - With world leaders gathered in Brazil for the COP30 climate summit, the nation's farmers are taking the opportunity to make their case that they are not to blame for the much criticised deforestation that threatens the Amazon rainforest.

Hosting news conferences before a global audience, the contingent of soybean, grain and cattle farmers rails at trade barriers set up by the European Union to protect the Amazon and other vulnerable lands.

The EU and the United States are taking steps to limit Brazilian farm exports, citing concerns over deforestation.

Anti-deforestation regulation is set to take effect in December that will stop companies around the world from selling into the EU market such commodities as coffee, beef and soybeans that are linked to deforestation.

In Brazil, environmental groups including Greenpeace have documented links between beef, soybeans, cotton, coffee, biofuels and other agriculture products to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and biodiverse ecosystems such as the Atlantic rainforest and Cerrado tropical savannah.

The agribusiness sector says, however, deforestation is the fault of those involved in illegal logging, gold mining and land grabbing, and that the trade barriers harm farmers and ranchers using sustainable practices.

"We have to show the world that it's not the farmer who deforests ... it's criminals," said Roberto Rodrigues, Brazil's special envoy for agriculture at COP30.

"We have a problem with our European, North American competitors - we are better and they know it," Rodrigues, a former minister of agriculture, said last week at a COP30 panel.

"They mix up what's illegal in Brazil with us, they point to illegal deforestation, (land) invasions and blame it on agriculture," he said.

Driving deforestation

Brazil's agribusiness sector is politically powerful, as agriculture accounts for about 8.4% of its GDP and 40% of its exports, according to a 2025 report by the World Bank.

Soybeans accounted for 13% of Brazil's exports, second only to oil, in 2024, government data shows.