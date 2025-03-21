New Olympic chief wants 'stronger stance' on trans exclusion
Kirsty Coventry during the press conference after she was elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Costa Navarino, Pylos, Greece, March 20, 2025 REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Incoming Olympic president Kirsty Coventry supports banning transgender women from female categories at the Games.
LONDON - The election of Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) - the first woman and first African to take the job - could alter the future of transgender and intersex athletes in the Games.
Coventry, a former Olympian who won seven of Zimbabwe's eight Olympic medals, will take over from Thomas Bach on June 23.
During her campaign, she was vocal in her support for a blanket ban on trans women competing in female categories at the Olympics. At present, it is down to individual sporting bodies to decide if trans athletes are eligible to take part in an event.
What has Coventry said?
Coventry, who has been Zimbabwe's sports minister since 2018, backs a ban on trans female athletes competing as their gender identity.
"I want to ensure that front and foremost, we protect (the) female category. I don't believe that transgender female athletes should be competing at the Olympic Games" in female categories, Coventry said during the European Olympic Committee's general assembly in February.
"I do believe everyone has the right to play sport, 100%, but when it comes to the Olympic Games ... being a former female athlete and having two young girls, I want to ensure that category is protected," Coventry added.
Following her election on March 20, Coventry said she planned to set up a task force with international federations to study the issue and achieve "more unity in the discussion."
Coventry told Reuters on Thursday she would like to discuss the 2028 Games in Los Angeles with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump has said he will not allow transgender athletes to compete at the LA Games and issued an executive order on Feb. 5 instructing his top diplomat to pressure the IOC to change its rules on transgender participation.
What rules do the Olympics have already?
Debate over the participation of trans and intersex athletes at the Olympics has become a flashpoint in the Games' chequered history on inclusivity.
Supporters of a ban say trans women have an unfair physical advantage, while those in favour of inclusion say the Games should rely on scientific data, promote non-discrimination and protect human dignity.
The IOC's nonbinding framework on fairness and inclusion says no one should be excluded due to a "perceived" advantage based their sex variations, trans status or physical appearance.
Sporting bodies have set their own rules on participation since 2021, with at least 10 restricting trans female athletes in women's categories of the Games.
World Rowing has effectively banned trans women in female categories, and the World Boxing Council does not allow any trans athletes to participate.
Trans female athletes who have been through male puberty can not compete in women's categories of athletics, cycling, swimming, rugby and cricket.
Such rules are regarded as bans by rights groups, because many countries have restrictions on access to puberty blockers.
This year, World Athletics started a consultation to revise its eligibility criteria for the female category, which could strengthen restrictions.
The governing bodies for the triathlon, tennis and archery require trans athletes to suppress their testosterone levels to within a specified limit to compete with women.
What do rights groups say?
Rights groups have expressed "extreme" concern over a total ban on trans and intersex athletes at elite levels.
"We agree that protecting female athletes is important, and this should be done by creating serious policies to tackle abuse as well as unequal pay rates and professional opportunities, rather than excluding people on the grounds of prejudice," Kimberly Frost, co-secretary at LGBTQ+ federation ILGA World, said.
Ahead of the IOC election a global coalition of nine groups including Amnesty International, ILGA World and Human Rights Watch, called on the next president to adhere to the Olympic committee's framework on fairness and inclusion on gender identities.
"The Olympic movement's legacy depends entirely on its leaders' unwavering commitment to equality, dignity and integrity across the dimensions of sport," Andrea Florence, director of the Sports and Rights Alliance, said.
