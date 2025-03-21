New Olympic chief wants 'stronger stance' on trans exclusion

LONDON - The election of Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) - the first woman and first African to take the job - could alter the future of transgender and intersex athletes in the Games.

Coventry, a former Olympian who won seven of Zimbabwe's eight Olympic medals, will take over from Thomas Bach on June 23.

During her campaign, she was vocal in her support for a blanket ban on trans women competing in female categories at the Olympics. At present, it is down to individual sporting bodies to decide if trans athletes are eligible to take part in an event.

Here's everything you need to know.

What has Coventry said?

Coventry, who has been Zimbabwe's sports minister since 2018, backs a ban on trans female athletes competing as their gender identity.

"I want to ensure that front and foremost, we protect (the) female category. I don't believe that transgender female athletes should be competing at the Olympic Games" in female categories, Coventry said during the European Olympic Committee's general assembly in February.

"I do believe everyone has the right to play sport, 100%, but when it comes to the Olympic Games ... being a former female athlete and having two young girls, I want to ensure that category is protected," Coventry added.