Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

Why are there restrictions on transgender athletes in some sports and who will be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Games?

LONDON - The Olympic torch has already begun making its way to Paris, marking the start of the countdown to the Games, but some transgender athletes who hoped to compete this summer will be forced to watch from home.

Over the past three years, multiple sporting bodies have moved to restrict the inclusion of trans athletes - particularly trans women - amid growing debate over which categories they should compete in.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) changed its rules in November 2021 to allow individual sports to determine whether trans athletes can compete.

Here's what you need to know.

Why is there debate over trans inclusion in elite sport?

The participation of trans athletes in women's sport has become an increasingly contested issue.

Those against their inclusion in female categories typically argue that trans women who have gone through male puberty have an unfair physical advantage over non-trans women, due to the impact of testosterone on their bodies even after transition.

Men's higher testosterone means they generally grow taller and stronger than women. Critics say this means trans women could retain an advantage even after medical transition. Trans groups say taking female hormones evens the playing field.

A survey of elite British sportswomen, published earlier this year, found more than 70% were uncomfortable with trans athletes competing in female categories.

Those who oppose bans on trans athletes say they do not have a sporting advantage, and that bans are discriminatory and will likely lead to less participation among the community at all levels.

Trans women are already under-represented in elite-level sport, a report commissioned by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport found in 2021.