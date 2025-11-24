How funding cuts affected TB services around the world

MANILA - From staffing to screening and treatment, the sharp decline in donor funding marked by the swift dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) this year has led to severe disruptions in tuberculosis services in high-burden countries, a new report shows.

According to the Global Tuberculosis Report 2025 published this month by the World Health Organization, the funding cuts affected many national TB programmes in low- and middle-income countries that were dependent upon both USAID bilateral support and grants from the Geneva-based Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The report is based primarily on annual data gathered by the WHO from national ministries of health in more than 184 countries and territories.

From 2015 to 2024, the U.S. government provided about half of all international donor funding for tuberculosis, including about a third of total contributions to the Global Fund financing partnership, the report said.

In 2024, USAID funds made up 20% or more of reported TB funding in 13 of the 21 USAID priority countries for TB.