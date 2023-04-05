  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.
Climate
Inclusive Economies
Tech & Society

US 'fair chance' laws help ex-convicts find homes

Carey L. Biron profile picture

Carey L. Biron

Published: 1 hours and 12 mins ago

An unhoused man removes tarps and blankets from a fence at a homeless encampment, before the encampment's clearing by Los Angeles police and sanitation workers in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

An unhoused man removes tarps and blankets from a fence at a homeless encampment, before the encampment's clearing by Los Angeles police and sanitation workers in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

What’s the context?

Laws barring landlords from conducting criminal record checks aim to reduce homelessness and reoffending

  • Incarceration can be a lifelong obstacle to housing 
  • Cities and states pass laws barring discrimination
  • Public housing still a concern, campaigners say

WASHINGTON - By the time Lee "Taqwaa" Bonner got out of prison in California, he had spent 30 years behind bars and was unsure where to go.

He stayed at a halfway house for three months, but then had to find a home. Everywhere he went, doors were slammed in his face.

"I tried to move in with my younger sister, until (an official) informed me that I was putting her housing in jeopardy," Bonner, 56, told Context.

Bonner's sister lived in federally subsidized housing in Oakland, and having a convicted felon move in with her would have put her lease in jeopardy. His mother lived in a privately-owned apartment complex, but her lease had a similar provision.

On an unseasonably cold day, a homeless person tries to stay warm at the entrance of a subway station near the White House in Washington January 20, 2016
Go DeeperSexism, racism...home-ism? D.C. bans discrimination for homeless
A man drinks from a bottle of water as he sits on a camping chair surrounded by suitcases and tents in a camp for those experiencing homelessness on county land in Phoenix, Arizona. Steve Carr/Human Services Campus/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
Go DeeperU.S. cities push the homeless to live in tent camps
A man looks at advertisements for luxury apartments and homes in the window of Real Estate sales business in Manhattan's upper east side neighborhood in New York City, New York, U.S. October 19, 2021
Go DeeperU.S. renters fall foul of algorithms in search for a home

Like millions of formerly incarcerated people in the U.S., Bonner was barred from staying with family by housing policies and practices that critics say fuel homelessness and further interactions with the criminal justice system, often through minor offenses like sleeping in public spaces.

But a growing number of "fair chance" laws are seeking to stop such discriminatory policies, ease the housing crisis and reduce reoffending.

The U.S. has one of the world's highest rates of incarceration, with 1.9 million people incarcerated - about 0.5% of the population - according to the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative.

People who have served time in U.S. prisons or jails are almost 10 times more likely to be homeless than the general public, it says.

"It's still really, really difficult for people with arrest and conviction histories to find safe, stable and affordable housing," said Eric Sirota, housing justice director at the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, an advocacy organization.

"There are repercussions of involvement in the criminal legal system that go on in harsh ways and sometimes fairly indefinitely."

Fair chance housing laws

Bonner ended up living in his car while applying for housing, only to be asked on applications whether he had been convicted of a felony.

"I marked the box yes, not realizing I had screened myself out," recalled Bonner, who now works as a housing advocate for Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, a California-based nonprofit campaigning for the rights of incarcerated people.

Bonner finally leased his own home after the cities of Berkeley and Oakland passed "fair chance" housing laws in 2020.

These made it illegal to ask about a tenant's criminal history, refuse to rent on those grounds, or to prevent a tenant housing a family member with a criminal history.

The California city of Richmond was one of the first to adopt fair chance housing laws in 2016, campaigners said, followed the next year by Seattle in the northwest.

In the northeast, New Jersey in 2021 became the first U.S. state to pass a similar law.

A state-wide bill was introduced in California in February, with bills also pending in Los Angeles and New York.

In March, a federal court appeal case over Seattle's law ruled that completely barring landlords from asking about criminal histories violated their free speech rights, but upheld the city's ban on using such information to discriminate against potential tenants.

Other areas also within the court's jurisdiction, which covers nine states including California, will now have to consider the decision, said Marie Claire Tran-Leung, a senior staff attorney with the National Housing Law Project.

"Although the court struck the inquiry provision, a landlord who asks about criminal history and subsequently denies housing will be hard-pressed to make a convincing case that the denial was unrelated to criminal history," she said.

An unhoused person poses for a portrait after being displaced by police and sanitation workers clearing unhoused people from a homeless encampment in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

An unhoused person poses for a portrait after being displaced by police and sanitation workers clearing unhoused people from a homeless encampment in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

An unhoused person poses for a portrait after being displaced by police and sanitation workers clearing unhoused people from a homeless encampment in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Racial justice

Campaigners see the reforms as a racial justice issue, as Black people are overrepresented in U.S. prisons and jails and are more likely to be homeless after their release.

The nationwide push grew out of efforts to eliminate criminal history questions on employment applications, said Xavier Johnson, director of policy justice at the Just Cities Institute, a Berkeley-based nonprofit.

"People were telling stories about living on the streets and in cars because folks were unwilling to rent to them. Many had been out of the criminal justice system for 20 or 30 years and had served their time," Johnson said.

Ensuring people can find a place to live after prison helps keep them off the streets and allows them to rebuild successful lives, said New York City Council member Keith Powers, sponsor of its fair chance bill.

"It is good for them and good for the city," he said.

Yet for landlords, criminal screening remains a critical tool, Nicole Upano, an assistant vice president at the National Apartment Association, an industry group, said in an email.

"Limiting screening increases risk for housing providers, their communities, residents and staff," she said.

"It is paramount that housing providers retain the ability to screen all prospective residents to evaluate risk and ensure the long-term viability of rental communities."

Living on the streets

While new laws can guide how private landlords use criminal background checks, they do not affect the 1.2 million households living in federally subsidized housing.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released new guidance urging its local public housing authorities to be as open as possible to applicants with criminal records – outside mandatory denials for current illegal drug use, methamphetamine production or inclusion on a sex offender registry.

But campaigners want to see tougher action to roll back criminal screening checks.

A HUD spokesperson said background screening had a role in ensuring safety in federally assisted housing, but "too many people who are currently living stable and productive lives continue to be excluded from HUD programs due to their criminal histories."

The agency will be "taking steps to address this" in coming weeks, the spokesperson said, but declined to offer additional details.

At present, public housing authorities have "nearly unlimited discretion" to reject people based on criminal screenings that often go back five years or longer, or even just an arrest, said Wanda Bertram, a spokesperson for Prison Policy Initiative.

"Your whole family can be punished because of something you did years ago," Bertram said.

(Reporting by Carey L. Biron; Editing by Jon Hemming and Katy Migiro.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

Unemployment
Wealth inequality
Poverty
Economic inclusion

FEATURED PODCAST

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

These links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

An unhoused man removes tarps and blankets from a fence at a homeless encampment, before the encampment's clearing by Los Angeles police and sanitation workers in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Socioeconomic InclusionUS 'fair chance' laws help ex-convicts find homes
A pupil works during a lesson, in aEast High School, in Doncaster, Britain, February 20, 2023
Digital DividesUK's cost-of-living crisis deepens digital divides
A shared community water trough for livestock in Wajir, funded by climate finance, Kenya, 2018
Climate RisksKenya's community-first climate approach lets locals pick projects
Al-Nimeiry Musa Mohammad, 45, a Sudanese fisherman who has been working on the Nile for twenty-five years, poses for a portrait by the Nile River bank in Omdurman, Sudan, February 11, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Ela Yokes
Climate RisksSudan's fishermen fear for future as climate change reduces hauls
A call centre, mobile phone, and landline are shown in this illustration photo. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Nura Ali

Most Read