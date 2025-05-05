‘We are done waiting': Inside Poland's first abortion centre

Activists have opened Poland's first abortion centre, offering support in a country where the procedure is virtually outlawed.

WARSAW - On a clear April morning, Joanna Sagier, her mother Alicja, and her 2-year-old son were the first visitors to the AboTak abortion centre in Warsaw. And they came bearing a bunch of pink tulips.

"Thanks to you, I have a grandson!" Alicja said, embracing Natalia Broniarczyk and Justyna Wydrzyńska, activists with the advocacy group Abortion Dream Team and founders of the centre, which opened in March just across the street from parliament.

The Sagier family first contacted the activists in 2021. Joanna was 15 weeks pregnant, and the fetus had just been diagnosed with Edwards Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder causing severe disability that carries potential risks for the mother too.

When Joanna sought her doctors' advice, she hit a wall.

"My attending physician told me that from that point I would have to manage on my own," she said.

Left to navigate the system alone, Joanna turned to the internet. Her options were bleak: fight for a legal abortion on the grounds of health risk - a process that could take weeks and might ultimately fail - or travel abroad.

She called the Abortion Without Borders hotline, run by a coalition of nine NGOs across Europe that provide information, support and funding for women who need abortions.

Within a week, despite COVID-19 travel restrictions, she was in the Netherlands, where the procedure was carried out.

"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have been able to get pregnant again and have a healthy child," Joanna said, cradling her son.

Abortion ban

Poland maintains some of the strictest abortion rules in Europe. After the previous nationalist government introduced a near-total ban in 2021, allowing abortions only in cases of rape, incest or threats to the mother's health or life, hundreds of thousands took to the streets in protest.

Despite the regulations, an estimated 120,000 women terminate their pregnancies in Poland annually, 95.4% using abortion pills, 2.9% by travelling abroad and just 1.7% in Polish hospitals, according to Abortion Without Borders.