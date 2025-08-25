Refugees worldwide face hunger as donors slash aid

Food rations cut and cash transfers stopped: the cost of aid cuts in the world's refugee and displacement camps.

LAGOS - As funds dwindled, the World Food Programme last month issued an urgent SOS to donors: it could no longer deliver food to 1.3 million people displaced by conflict and extreme weather in Nigeria's northeast and its operations were about to collapse.

The U.N. agency, the largest provider of global food aid, said it had already distributed its last grain reserves and that without new funding, it would have to shut down 150 nutrition centres treating 300,000 malnourished children.

Without "immediate and sustained funding", its operations, supported by Canada, Britain and other international donors, could cease entirely in the region, it said.

Global humanitarian operations were thrown into chaos this year after President Donald Trump gutted U.S. aid programmes. In May, Reuters reported that food rations that could supply 3.5 million people for a month were mouldering in warehouses around the world.

Already, international aid had fallen in 2024 for the first time in six years, and is set to plunge further this year.

Here is how the cuts are hitting food supplies in refugee camps around the world, from Kenya to Bangladesh.

Why are food aid budgets collapsing now?

Before the Trump administration dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) this year, it played a major role in funding global food aid, giving $5 billion annually to food assistance programmes.

The United States was the WFP's largest donor in 2024, providing around half the $9.75 billion the U.N. agency received.

Western donors, including Britain, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, have also scaled back international aid due to inflation, shifting political priorities, climate disasters and increased commitments on defence spending.

An analysis by global nutrition leaders published in the scientific journal Nature in March said that aid cuts by the United States and other major donors amounted to a 44% cut in international support for global nutrition programmes, which totalled $1.6 billion in 2022.

It said the cuts could deprive 2.3 million infants of life-saving treatment in low and middle-income countries and lead to 369,000 extra child deaths a year that would otherwise have been prevented.