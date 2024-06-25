What are the legal challenges to Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill?

Challengers to Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill say it violates the constitution and the Supreme Court is set to start ruling by end-July.

Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill delayed by challenges

Opponents say proposed law is unconstitutional

Bill could impact LGBTQ+ healthcare and housing access

LONDON - Courts in Ghana are considering multiple legal challenges to the West African country's anti-LGBTQ+ bill with its top court due to deliver its first decision on July 27.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill, passed unanimously by parliament in February, will further criminalise same-sex relations and ban the "promotion" of LGBTQ+ activities.

But President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he will not sign the bill - one of Africa's most restrictive anti-LGBTQ+ bills - into law until the Supreme Court decides on legal challenges.

Here's what you need to know.

What does the proposed law change?

Gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail in Ghana. If the bill takes effect, it will intensify a crackdown on the rights of LGBTQ+ people and those accused of promoting lesbian, gay or other minority sexual or gender identities.

The bill would criminalise identifying as LGBTQ+ or even as an ally of the community, making this punishable by a fine and up to three years in prison.

Individuals or organisations deemed to be promoting or supporting the community could face up to 10 years in prison, and LGBTQ+ groups would be disbanded.

There would also be penalties for those who allow same-sex activity to take place at a property they own or occupy, and members of the public are encouraged to report incidents to the authorities under the bill.

Activists operating in Ghana told Context that the bill could impact LGBTQ+ people's access to health services, jobs and housing.