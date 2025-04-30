What tech is Trump using to ramp up deportations?

Technological innovations like robots and biometric recognition are in expanding use in Trump's deportation campaign.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut - From surveillance towers to facial recognition, the United States is relying heavily on advanced technologies to monitor and deport immigrants.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and other fast-developing innovations are proving to be powerful enforcement tools in the hard-line immigration campaign launched by President Donald Trump.

Many of these systems were implemented under previous administrations, including that of former Democratic President Joe Biden, but their growing use is raising privacy and due process objections from advocacy groups like the American Civil Liberties Union.

Below is a list of technologies the U.S. is using to escalate its immigration enforcement.

CBP Home phone app

In March, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released a new version of CBP Home, an app for users to navigate the agency's approval processes.

The app has a new "self-deport" feature for undocumented immigrants to tell the government they are voluntarily leaving the country.

To self-deport, undocumented immigrants provide photos, their intended country of destination and confirmation they have enough money to depart.

AI predictions

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) uses AI in its "Alternative to Detention" operations, which allow some undocumented immigrants to stay in their communities, often under house arrest, while their cases are processed.

To keep track, the agency runs the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP), which uses machine learning to assign a "Hurricane Score." The score helps determine how likely immigrants may flee or comply with the programme.

The score is used in deciding whether they can be exempt from detention and the conditions of their release.

ICE uses a similar tool known as Risk Classification Assessment (RCA) in making detainment decisions and evaluating flight risks of those arrested for immigration violations.

Under Biden, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said RCA was not powered by AI and merely automated risk calculations.

Looking ahead, the DHS 2025 budget includes $5 million "to support the growing adoption of AI across DHS."