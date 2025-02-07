AI Action summit in Paris: A stress test for global AI governance

As the AI summit kicks off, Trump’s comeback, a new geopolitical climate and Europe’s strategic shift are shaking up governance

Lisa Soder is an AI expert at interface, a European think tank focused on policy and technology.

Expectations for next week’s AI Action Summit in Paris are sky-high - partly due to last month’s DeepSeek shock and, of course, to Donald Trump.

This is the first AI summit bringing together world leaders, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, heads of government, and the global tech elite since the political shift in Washington.

The first two international AI summits, held in Bletchley Park and Seoul, yielded some notable successes: despite strained relations, the U.S. and China signed a joint declaration on AI safety, and tech giants like OpenAI, Mistral, and Google DeepMind committed to greater transparency and stricter security standards.

However, the geopolitical landscape has fundamentally changed since then. Rivalries between global powers - especially the U.S. and China - have intensified, and Europe’s willingness to confront Big Tech seems to be waning.

What, then, can and must the Paris summit achieve under these new circumstances?

Address risks

Initially, these AI summits aimed to address the risks posed by rapidly advancing technology.

Since the last summit in May, the urgency has only grown: according to the AI Safety Report, the latest AI models are approaching the skill level of professional cybersecurity teams, in some cases identifying vulnerabilities faster than human experts.

In biotechnology, they are setting new benchmarks, at times even outperforming PhD-level scientists in planning complex lab experiments.

However, as AI capabilities increase, so do the risks: cyberattacks, deepfakes, and dual-use scenarios in biotechnology pose serious threats to democracies and public security alike.