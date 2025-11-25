Reclaim 'woke' and ditch the 'cancel culture' that is killing free speech: British philosopher issues call for calm.

BRUSSELS - Philosopher A.C. Grayling says anti-discrimination campaigners should reclaim the word 'woke' from extremists who willfully stoke divisions in society for their own political gain.

Polarisation - over touchstone issues from climate change to choice of gender - is nothing new, said Grayling, just part of a long-running cycle of progress followed by pushback that began post-war with the civil rights and feminist movements.

"It's the same story, different rhetoric," the British philosopher said in an interview.

"Those of us who are against discrimination should reclaim the word 'woke' and wear it with pride," he told Context.

Division over immigration, abortion and LGBTQ+ rights - to name but three topics - have spiked and spilled into mainstream politics, fuelling a fierce backlash against minority gains and equal rights, particularly in the United States and Britain.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election, the White House has reversed a raft of policies on contentious areas spanning transgender rights, climate change and foreign aid.

Look across the Atlantic to European nations such as Hungary, Poland and Slovakia and feminist goals and LGBTQ+ rights have similarly stalled or regressed.

Grayling, whose latest book explores "making peace in the culture wars", sat down to share his views with Context.

In your book, you defend 'wokeness' but not necessarily the methods of all its activists. Where did 'woke' go wrong?

I regard myself as woke, but I have criticisms to make about some of the techniques that the more vigorous activists use, like 'cancel culture' and 'no platforming', because that is a violation of freedom of expression.

It's very important to have a more measured, more rational debate about these things. If we all respected (the) human rights of others, then a huge tranche of problems in the world would simply disappear.

It is of tremendous use to populist politicians to find something to blame. Immigrants are the usual suspects, and cultural elites - and then there is a very particular example of this, the transgender issue.