Europe is dismantling its digital rights from within

Hallowing out some of the world’s strongest digital safeguards will harm us all. But there is still time to change course.

Itxaso Domínguez de Olazábal is a policy advisor at the European Digital Rights (EDRi)

A quiet shift is happening in Brussels. The European Commission has launched what it calls the Digital Omnibus, a sweeping rewrite of the EU’s core digital protections.

Officials present it as routine housekeeping. Streamlining. Cutting ‘red tape’ to boost Europe’s competitiveness. In reality, the Omnibus marks the most ambitious deregulation of the digital sphere the EU has ever attempted.

This move matters because Europe’s digital rulebook was not built for decoration. Laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the ePrivacy framework and the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) protect people’s most basic rights online.

They set limits on what companies and public authorities may do with personal information, how devices can be accessed, and when algorithms may replace human judgement.

If those protections fall, everyday life changes: how we access healthcare, apply for a job, seek housing, or move through public space.

Safeguards hollowed out

The Commission’s proposals reopen all three laws at once. They tweak definitions, hollow out safeguards and create new exemptions that give powerful actors more room to collect, infer and reuse personal data.

These changes occur alongside the Digital Fitness Check that hints at future changes to nearly any law touching the digital environment.

Taken together, this is not simplification. It is a shift away from the idea that fundamental rights should set hard boundaries for the digital economy. Under the Omnibus, the definition of personal data becomes narrower and more dependent on what companies say they can identify.