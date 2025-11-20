What can users expect under India's new data privacy rules?

New rules curtail Big Tech and give users more control as India aims to safeguard digital world in the rise of AI.

NEW DELHI - India has put new privacy rules into force, cutting back what personal data Big Tech can collect and giving ordinary people more control over their own information.

The government passed the stringent Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) act in 2023 but the new regime only went live last week when it finalised new rules curtailing the reach of Meta, Google, OpenAI and other tech firms.

"Transparency isn't optional anymore," the Ministry of Electronics and IT posted on X when the law went live.

The rules - akin to a broader privacy law adopted by the European Union - come as countries scramble to safeguard personal data from the rising power of artificial intelligence (AI), with almost a billion AI users in India alone.

Here's everything you need to know about the law:

What are the new data privacy rules?

The rules establish safeguards for digital platforms - from social media and e-commerce to banking and government services.

The change means companies will only be able to collect data that is deemed necessary for a specified purpose.

Firms will also have to give Indian users a clear explanation for the collection, allow them to opt out and tell them if their information is involved in a data breach.

They must obtain parental consent for under-18 users and are barred from using their data for targeted advertising, meeting a long-standing demand from digital rights activists.

The rules give an 18-month period for compliance.