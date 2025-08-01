Australia’s climate visa lottery model sets a troubling precedent

While lotteries can feel fair, they flatten complex realities. Climate change does not roll dice - and the vulnerable population of Tuvalu is at risk.

Yvonne Su is Associate Professor, Department of Equity Studies, at York University

A new era of climate migration is here, and Australia wants to be at the forefront. When the applications opened for a new 'climate visa’ to Australia, more than half of Tuvalu’s population of 10,643 applied for it. As the first country in the world to likely become uninhabitable due to climate change, Tuvalu is facing an existential crisis.

The offer? A mere 280 spots a year, selected by lottery. Billed as a landmark agreement and a forward-looking climate adaptation strategy, the scheme was hailed as generous, humanitarian and innovative. But it also sets a troubling precedent.

The impacts of climate change such as rising sea levels, intensifying storms, and collapsing ecosystems are not distributed randomly. They follow the contours of inequality, punishing those already marginalised by history, politics, and geography. Specifically, in the case of climate change, Pacific Islands account for just 0.02 per cent of global emissions yet they are the first and the most impacted by its consequences.

For comparison, the United States contributes 13% and China accounts for 31% of global CO2 emissions. And yet, increasingly, the response from wealthy nations have been to turn to the politics of survival into a game of chance.

Lotteries feel fair. They sidestep messy debates about who is most deserving, most at risk, or most responsible. But in doing so, they flatten complex realities. Climate change does not roll dice. It follows decades of underinvestment, colonially imposed infrastructures, and the exploitation of natural and human resources.

For Tuvalu, a small island nation whose carbon emissions are negligible but whose territory is disappearing into the sea, the climate crisis is not a random event. It is a result of choices made elsewhere.

The Australia-Tuvalu Falepili Union is, on the surface, a humanitarian gesture. But the mechanics reveal much more complicated political manoeuvring. Lotteries depoliticize climate displacement. They reduce it to a numbers game, where the line between inclusion and exclusion is drawn by chance, not accountability.

Governments love lotteries because they are administratively simple and rhetorically powerful. They appear egalitarian. Everyone gets a shot. In Tuvalu’s case, the odds are stark: a tiny fraction of applicants will be selected, and only a few hundred people will be eligible each year.

For a nation facing existential threats, the vast majority will remain behind, not because they are less vulnerable, but because they were not lucky.