My country needs climate finance now to face difficult years ahead

Bangladesh needs international support to protect its people from worsening climate change impacts and build out renewable energy

Sheikh Hasina is the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Much like the fast-flowing waters of the Padma River, the climate crisis is fluid, fast moving, and often unpredictable. The same cannot be said for talks to tackle the crisis itself. At COP28 right now, we unfortunately see the predictable differences emerging over issues such as mitigation, finance and adaptation.

In the coming days it is essential we make progress in these crucial areas. We must keep the 1.5C warming limit alive, the Global Stocktake must deliver increased ambition, and finance needs to be mobilised urgently recognising the increasing needs of vulnerable countries such as ours.

In Dubai today we even see some countries continuing to challenge the science. In Bangladesh we have experienced the impact of rising emissions for decades. There is no doubt. This year alone, temperatures in our country soared above 40 degrees. Our people endured punishing heat waves and power cuts; thousands of schools were shut. In August, 55 people were killed in flooding and thousands uprooted from their homes.

Bangladesh is responsible for 0.47 % of global emissions - yet we are ranked the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change. For years we have been investing in ways to grow our economy whilst adapting to the seismic effects of climate change.

Through the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, we have set out ways to transform our society and set out a path of climate resilience not climate vulnerability. Our energy transition involves boosting renewable energy capacity to 30% by 2030, developing sustainable agriculture and modernising grids.