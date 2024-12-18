Who are climate migrants and what can the world do for them?

Climate crisis drives mostly internal displacement

Number of climate displaced people set to rise

Most are likely to migrate to cities

DHAKA - With 2024 set to become the hottest year on record, growing climate extremes mean some places around the world will become uninhabitable and that could lead to mass migration.

Some 26 million people were internally displaced by disasters such as drought or floods last year and if the climate crisis is left unchecked, about 216 million people could be internal climate migrants by 2050, according to the World Bank.

Here is what you need to know about the complexities of climate migration.

Who are climate migrants?

Identifying climate migrants is not easy.

The International Organization for Migration defines climate migrants as people moving due to "sudden or progressive change in the environment due to climate change", by choice or compulsion, "within a state or across an international border".

But people may have multiple motives for migrating. Climate hazards also affect other factors that force people to go on the move, such as a shortage of jobs or conflict over resources.

Yet about 70% of the world's refugees and displaced people come from climate vulnerability hot spots.

In Africa's Sahel region, growing heat and erratic rainfall raise competition for water between farmers and herders, which in turn can trigger migration.

Another barrier to pinpointing climate migration is the variable pattern and timing of movement. Some people may migrate on their own, some may be uprooted by sudden climate shocks, while others may be relocated under a government plan.