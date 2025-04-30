At COP30 in Brazil, Lula can lead the world in transforming food

Despite global cuts to foreign aid, bold action on food and climate is possible.

Anna Lappé is the Executive Director of the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, and Elisabetta Recine is a food policy expert at the University of Brasília.

In a historic move, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva opened the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro last year with the launch of an alliance to combat hunger and poverty.

The creation of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, President Lula said, was to signal that it is beyond time to tackle “the scourge that shames humanity” - that nearly 800 million people are undernourished in a world that produces more than enough food.

Today, 93 countries and the African Union and European Union have signed on to the alliance, joined by dozens of civil society organisations and networks. But since that bold anti-hunger statement last year, a lot has changed.

In just the past three months, we’ve seen serious cuts in public funding for food, health and development around the world. The United States alone has slashed billions in national and international funding.

Governments like Britain, France, and the Netherlands have also announced cuts in overseas development assistance. Confidence in multilateralism is low amidst conflicts, trade wars, rising authoritarianism, and a vacuum in compassionate leadership.

In this context, we head into international climate talks this year, following three decades of such negotiations failing to sufficiently address the intersections between the climate crisis, hunger and poverty - and the role of industrial food systems in exacerbating these crises.