Africa's critical minerals: Economic boom or resource curse?

A miner works in a coltan mine in Rukunda, Masisi territory, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

What’s the context? Allegations of violations in the critical mining sector are on the rise in Africa as global demand grows for clean energy tech.

NAIROBI - Africa's vast reserves of critical minerals, which include lithium, cobalt, copper and manganese, are increasingly vital for the global shift to clean energy and new technologies. But as the world races to secure these resources, Africa stands at a crossroads: will the mineral boom drive sustainable development and prosperity, or is it likely to deepen environmental and human rights concerns? Allegations of violations in the critical mineral mining sector in Africa - from water pollution to unsafe working conditions - increased by 73% from 2023 to 2024, according to recent research by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC). Will Africa's critical minerals fuel an economic boom or become a resource curse? Here's what you need to know. Why are Africa's critical minerals so important? Africa is home to a significant share of the world's critical minerals essential for renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles. This includes more than half of global cobalt reserves and major deposits of lithium, copper and manganese, data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) shows.

Demand for these minerals is expected to triple by 2040 globally as the clean energy transition gains steam, according to the International Energy Agency, positioning Africa as a key supplier in the race to decarbonise economies worldwide. What economic benefits do critical minerals offer African nations? If managed well, Africa's mineral wealth could drive industrial development, create jobs and boost government revenues. UNCTAD officials say by investing in domestic processing and manufacturing, African nations can capture more value from their resources, diversify their economies and reduce vulnerability to commodity price swings. Regional integration and infrastructure investment, as outlined by organisations such as the African Union, can also amplify these benefits by enhancing trade and technology transfer across the continent. What are the main risks and challenges linked to the critical minerals boom in Africa? Despite the vast potential, the sector faces serious challenges. The BHRRC's 2025 Transition Minerals Tracker highlighted widespread human rights abuses, including land grabs, displacement of local communities and disregard for the rights of indigenous people. Africa was found to have the second highest number of allegations linked to critical mineral mining after South America - with 45 allegations in 2024 against 26 the previous year. Environmental harms such as water pollution and habitat destruction were common, as seen in Zimbabwe's lithium mining and the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) cobalt sector, the study found.

Copper was associated with over 50% of the allegations in 2024, of which one in three was in either DRC or Zambia, and 40% of all recorded mining deaths last year were in the African nations of Zambia, DRC and Guinea. "The urgency of the energy transition is real. But it cannot be used to justify an unprincipled scramble for transition minerals," said Caroline Avan, Head of Just Transition and Natural Resources at the BHRRC. How can Africa avoid the resource curse and ensure sustainable growth? In the past, Africa’s abundance of oil and gas resources led to a plethora of challenges including corruption, poor governance, economic instability and conflict instead of bringing prosperity and development to local people. Countries such as Nigeria and Angola, for example, have faced environmental damage such as oil spills, harming communities' health and livelihoods. To break this cycle when in comes to critical minerals, experts say African countries need more transparent governance, stronger legal protections and accountable resource management to ensure resources benefit all citizens. This includes respecting free, prior and informed consent for Indigenous communities, enforcing strong environmental and labour standards and ensuring fair negotiations with affected communities. Avan said ultimately the choice between the boom and curse hinges upon the continent's ability to chart its own course - one that prioritises the rights and well-being of its people as much as global demand. (Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Jack Graham and Ellen Wulfhorst.)