Can Indonesia cut coal by partnering with the rich?

Indonesia targets net zero by 2060, but environmentalists worry about slow renewables growth and reliance on biofuels

Jakarta has big green dreams - can they come true?

Environmentalists say progress on renewables too slow

Rich nations and banks help but target is ambitious

JAKARTA - Indonesia has pledged to hit net zero emissions by 2060, banking on renewable energy and sustainable fuels to replace coal and hit a target that most environmentalists say is out of reach.

During the recent COP29 climate summit in Baku, Jakarta reiterated a pledge to wean itself off coal power, reach 75 gigawatts of renewables in the next 15 years and to phase out fossil-fuel power plants.

To support Indonesia, the Group of Seven countries, multilateral banks and private lenders agreed in 2022 to mobilise $20 billion under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Here's how that partnership works and its chances of success.

What is the Just Energy Transition Partnership?

Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETPs) are funding packages from wealthy governments and banks to help poorer, coal-dependent nations transition to renewable energy.

As of June, Indonesia had received $284 million from donor countries and multilateral banks.

The money is managed by the JETP Secretariat under Indonesia's Ministry of Energy Mineral Resources, tasked with expanding renewable energy and phasing out coal power plants.

It funds 32 programmes, including research on retiring coal plants and decarbonising infrastructure, and feasibility studies on onshore wind farms and geothermal projects.

One of the largest coal producers in the world, Indonesia has about 250 coal-fired power plants that generate more than 45 gigawatts, according to Global Energy Monitor, an environmental non profit.

Coal makes up 62% of all its energy, it said.

The government says it needs at least 428 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($27 billion) to decommission 13 coal-fired power plants by 2030, and 3,500 trillion rupiah ($220 billion) to retire the rest, according to Ministry of Finance.