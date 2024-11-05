COP29: The energy storage challenge for key renewable power pledge

Battery storage is key to boosting global renewable power but there are obstacles to scaling up capacity

Tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency measures could reduce global planet-heating emissions by 10 billion metric tons by the end of the decade compared with what is otherwise expected, the IEA has said.

The proposed pledge follows a goal set at last year's COP28 meeting to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 - which the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said would be feasible if countries moved quickly to deploy more electric grid connections and battery storage.

LONDON - Azerbaijan, the host of this year's U.N. COP29 climate summit , wants governments to sign up to a pledge to increase global energy storage capacity six-fold to 1,500 gigawatts by 2030 in a bid to boost renewable power.

Here's what you need to know:

What is energy storage and why is it necessary?

Storing power is vital to expanding renewable energy because it can supply electricity to consumers when the sun is not shining or wind is not blowing, and battery farms help integrate clean energy into power grids.

Batteries are expected to account for 90% of the rise in global energy storage by 2030.

The rest will be covered by something called pumped hydropower, which involves pumping water to the higher of two reservoirs, then passing it down to the lower reservoir through a turbine when energy is required.

Lithium-ion batteries are currently the most economically viable energy storage solution, but a number of other technologies are being developed, such as compressed air, superconducting magnets, underground pumped storage and hydrogen storage.

Car manufacturers say electric vehicle (EV) batteries could be recycled once exhausted and reused in electric grids. A slew of startups are already working in this field.

But this alone will not meet global needs as there is also competition for those used batteries from recyclers and refurbishers, while some drivers may not trade the batteries in as quickly as anticipated.

What are the problems linked to battery manufacture?

The batteries required for battery storage include rare minerals, like lithium, nickel and cobalt. Demand for these metals could quadruple by 2040 if the global energy sector achieves net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 - according to an IEA estimate.

But in many countries, mining critical minerals has been linked to environmental pollution and labour abuses, according to environmental and rights activists.

Bolivia, Argentina, and Chile hold over half the world's lithium, but mining activities have prompted protests demanding greater benefits for local communities, such as public works projects or royalties.

Africa has 30% of the world's mineral reserves, many of which are needed for the green transition, including cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo where the industry is dogged by allegations of abuses, particularly related to artisanal mining.

Abuses have also been reported in mineral mining in Indonesia and the Philippines - the world's top two nickel producers.