How can fashion's net-zero future be paid for fairly?

Big brands must pay their share of green investments to shrink the industry's carbon footprint, Global South garment makers say

Garment manufacturers call for 'green transition' fund

Proposals seek to share cost with big fashion brands

Fashion's net-zero price tag estimated at $1 trillion

As the fashion world races to cut its carbon emissions, garment makers are calling for a global fund to share the cost of the green transition between big brands and manufacturers in the Global South.

The investment needed for the industry to meet its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 is estimated at $1 trillion. So far, most of the bill is being paid by manufacturers in leading garment-making countries such as Bangladesh, India and Cambodia.

While about 80% of the sector's carbon footprint stems from manufacturing, well-known global brands take a bigger share of the profits, are less indebted and have more financial clout for green investments.

Here's what you need to know.

What are the proposals for an industry-wide climate fund?

The $2-trillion global fashion industry is rushing to meet a target to halve its planet-heating CO2 emissions by 2030, requiring massive investment to switch to renewable energy and boost energy efficiency.

But the participation of leading brands in footing the decarbonisation bill "is almost non-existent", said Vidhura Ralapanawe, a member of the Fashion Producer Collective - a group of fashion manufacturers calling for fairer ways of financing the sector's climate transition.

Earlier this week, it outlined calls for a global cost-sharing fund in a report launched in partnership with Transformers Foundation - a New York-based think-tank that represents denim makers and brands.

Under the proposals for the Fair Climate Fund, players at every stage of the supply chain - from retailers, garment factories to textile mills - could contribute to the fund based on their share of final revenue, the report said.