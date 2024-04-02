What’s the context? The Philippines must urgently restore mangroves after aquaculture damage, conservationists say, as salt farm push poses new threat

Fears that disused ponds will be used for salt industry BALANGA, Bataan - Along the flood-prone coasts of the Philippines, one of the defining dilemmas of the climate crisis - how to balance environmental needs with economic development - is dominating a debate around the restoration of mangrove forests. Conservationists want the government to ensure disused aquaculture ponds - used to farm fish and shellfish - revert to their natural state as mangrove forests, allowing them to form a natural barrier against erosion, floods and storm surges. But they fear a new law to boost the struggling salt industry - the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act - could see these fishponds converted to salt farms instead, creating less favourable conditions for restoration. Mangroves are crucial in the fight against climate change because they are more effective than most other forests at absorbing and storing planet-heating carbon. As well as acting as a natural barrier to coastal erosion and storms, they also support a range of wildlife and provide nutrients to the wider ecosystem, boosting fish stocks. That's why conservationists have long called on the Philippine government and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), which oversees the process, to speed up the reversion of fishponds to mangroves. But the government has yet to come up with a concrete response, conservationists say, and the new salt act, which is meant to revive the salt industry, including by potentially using the disused fishponds as salt farms, is complicating the issue.

