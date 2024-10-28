Should businesses pay to clean up plastic waste they create?

As governments finalise a global treaty to end plastic pollution, some nations want polluters to pay

A growing number of nations in Southeast Asia are imposing rules that hold producers responsible for the blight of plastic pollution.

The world produces a staggering 400 million tonnes of plastic each year, and an estimated 20 million tonnes wind up in the environment.

Making plastic, which requires fossil-fuel-based chemicals, is responsible for about 3% of global emissions. After a water bottle or shopping bag is discarded, it can break down into microplastics in the ocean, choking aquatic life.

More than a third of ocean plastic comes from the Philippines, according to a 2021 paper in Science Advances. Much of that plastic flows into the sea from Philippine rivers.

The Philippines and Vietnam have adopted extended producer responsibility, or EPR, policies that compel businesses to minimise the environmental impact of their plastic products.

Governments will decide in November on the final terms of a global treaty to end plastic pollution at a meeting convened by the United Nations.

Can EPR policies help rid the world of plastic pollution?

What is extended producer responsibility?

EPR policies are designed to encourage plastic manufacturers to design products with minimal plastic use, ensure effective waste collection and improve the rates of reuse and recycling of plastics.

These rules hold plastic packaging producers and brands financially liable for the collection, recovery and recycling of their products through fees, taxes or fines.

That gives governments a revenue stream to pay for the collection and treatment of plastic waste, which requires significant investment in infrastructure, with developing countries often facing higher costs as a share of gross domestic product.

Philippine law requires a materials recovery facility in every village to promote recycling, but only about 40% of districts have access to these facilities, according to a 2022 report by U.N. Habitat.