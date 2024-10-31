Why is China upping coal power despite green energy boom?

The world has pledged to wean itself off 'dirty' coal to slow the pace of climate change, so why is China - already the world's top producer and consumer of coal - upping its output?

China is home to dozens of polluting coal-fired power plants and emits more greenhouse gasses than any other nation.

But to keep global warming below the internationally agreed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) threshold, countries must quit their coal habit, retire plants early and run existing plants less, according to the International Energy Agency.

China has said the country will start cutting coal between 2026 and 2030 but is yet to commit to a full phase-out.

In a smart hedge ahead of losing its coal, China has emerged as a global leader in renewable energy - but continues to develop harmful coal-fired power in the interim.

Here are the facts about coal and China you need to know:

How big is China’s coal industry?

China mined a record 4.7 billion metric tons of coal in 2023 and is developing mines to produce an extra billion tons each year, according to U.S.-based Global Energy Monitor (GEM), a non-governmental organisation that tracks energy projects.

In coal-intensive regions such as Shaanxi, in northern China, coal mining employs up to 8% of the local workforce.

Climate justice advocates say countries that rely heavily on coal for jobs face a harder transition to clean energy.

Its two biggest polluting power plants – Togtoh Power Station in Inner Mongolia and Huadian Laizhou in Shandong province – each produced over 27 million tons of CO2 in 2022, according to Climate Trace, an organisation that tracks greenhouse gas emissions through tech.

The pollution from each mega-plant roughly matches the emissions of seven standard coal-fired power plants, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.