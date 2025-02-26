First aid, now trade: Will Trump axe South Africa AGOA trade deal?

South Africa's domestic and foreign policies have angered Trump, putting jobs, aid and trade on the line.

U.S. congressmen ask Trump to cut trade ties with SA

Unemployment and inequality risk widening

SA turns to allies and U.S. rivals - like China

JOHANNESBURG – First U.S. President Donald Trump cut funding to South Africa over its land reform policies, now a critical trade agreement is under threat.

One thing is clear Trump is not pleased with South Africa.

Trump cut U.S. financial assistance to South Africa this month, citing disapproval of its land reform policy and genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Now, some Republicans want to revoke South Africa's tariff-free access to U.S. markets under the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA), which is up for review in September.

What would this mean for South Africa and why has the U.S. administration singled out South Africa?

What is the AGOA trade deal?

The Africa Growth and Opportunities Act offers duty-free access to the U.S. market for sub-Saharan African countries.

Countries need to "make continual progress toward establishing a market-based economy, the rule of law, political pluralism and the right to due process" among other conditions, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The aim is to boost "economic and political reform" and improve "U.S. economic relations in the region".

Beneficiary countries should also not undermine U.S. foreign policy interests, according to the AGOA site.