Why is the world's humanitarian aid gap getting bigger?

Donors are lagging as wars and climate change push global aid needs to record highs, with vulnerable groups hit by the cash crisis

As funding gap grows, aid agencies fear worse to come

World Food Programme saw 60% shortfall in 2023

Frozen funds could unlock millions for humanitarian crises

LONDON – Nearly 300 million people around the world will need humanitarian aid in 2024, according to the United Nations, but after a record shortfall in donations last year, aid workers are bracing for the funding crisis to continue.

Only a little more than one-third of the $57 billion required to provide aid was funded last year, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in its annual assessment of global humanitarian needs.

The gap prompted the UNOCHA to reduce the size of its annual aid appeal in December, urging donors to provide $46.4 billion to carry out the global aid response in 2024.

So why is the aid gap growing and what sectors are most in need?

How much is the global aid bill?

This year, the U.N. is targeting the lowest ever percentage of people in need based on its capacity to deliver - some 180 million of the 299 million people estimated to require assistance, UNOCHA has said.

The biggest share - some $19 billion - is earmarked for sub-Saharan Africa, followed by $13.9 billion for the Middle East and North Africa, including assistance to Palestinians affected by the war in Gaza and more than 32 million Syrians.

Other major aid hotspots include Afghanistan and Venezuela, according to the UNOCHA assessment.

Separately, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF has appealed for $9.3 billion to help vaccinate, educate, feed and protect 94 million children, while the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, is aiming to raise over $10 billion to manage record levels of displacement worldwide.

The World Health Organization has called on donors to raise $1.5 billion for the year ahead, after a significant drop in funding last year.