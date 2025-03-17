As UK cuts aid, we must harness science for humanitarian projects

With millions of people desperate for aid, fostering practical collaborations between aid workers and scientists will save lives.

George Richards is director of Community Jameel, an independent, global organisation that advances science and learning for communities to thrive.

The cuts to British overseas aid – following similar cuts by U.S. and French counterparts – present a challenge: with less money but more violent conflicts and more disasters caused by extreme weather and climate change, how can Britain still help desperately vulnerable people around the world?

Responding to humanitarian emergencies requires money – to pay for food, equipment, logistics and staff. The bald truth is, therefore, that nothing can plug the gap left by the funding cuts.

But there are ways to soften the blow.

By scaling up coordination between scientists and humanitarian organisations, the British government can harness innovations in medicine, engineering and artificial intelligence to support brave aid workers on the frontlines of crises.

Britain is a leader in both humanitarian aid and scientific research, especially life sciences.

In war zones and disasters around the world, I have seen Save the Children take the lead in safeguarding and protecting children and UK-Med deploy off-duty clinicians from Britain’s National Health Service to deliver life-saving care in field hospitals.

Three of the top five universities in the world are British – Imperial, Oxford and Cambridge – and they are nurturing new technologies and industries, from biotech startups to AI endeavours like DeepMind.

By combining British expertise in both humanitarianism and science, the government can increase the impact of its funding – stretching the pound. More importantly, a humanitarian response powered by world-class innovations in science and technology can be more effective in caring for people whose lives have been devastated by war and disaster.