'Performative gesture': Voices of Palestinians on statehood

BRUSSELS/LONDON - Palestinians living in Europe said international recognition of a Palestinian state risks being an empty gesture and does not address the crisis in Gaza, where Israel's two-year assault has killed more than 67,000 people and led to famine.

Britain, France, Belgium and Australia were among the Western nations to recognise a Palestinian state last month, with leaders hoping the move would pressure Israel to end its military campaign in Gaza.

A U.S.-backed peace deal has been partially accepted by Israel and Hamas, and officials from both sides were due in Egypt for ceasefire talks this week. But Israeli strikes continued over the weekend, killing dozens of people.

A U.N. Commission of Inquiry concluded in September that Israel had committed genocide in the narrow, 25-mile (40 km) strip of land, an assessment rejected by Israel.

As the Gaza conflict marks two years, Palestinians in the diaspora spoke to Context about statehood recognition.

Tamam Abusalama, 31, was born and raised in the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. In 2013, after high school, she moved to Turkey to study, then to Belgium in 2016 to do a master's degree. She now lives in Brussels.

Since the conflict started in 2023, her father, mother and brother have been evacuated from Gaza to Spain, but many other family members - "the ones who are still alive" - remain.

"We are in constant touch with them, but at this point of the genocide, it just feels useless talking to them. It's sad to say, but my main way of communicating with them is to send money whenever it's needed," she said.

It is heartbreaking that it has to take a live-streamed genocide for world leaders to start taking these steps.

It feels like a nightmare, or it feels like a dark comedy, that they are talking about recognition of Palestine, while there is a genocide still ongoing.

I cannot stand the hypocrisy in the double standards. This is again another performative gesture that just aims to absorb the anger of the masses that have been out on the streets for the past two years, but also to show that (governments) are doing something.

But (they're) not doing anything.

They are talking about self-determination while putting conditions (on it). Who has to govern Gaza? What form of self- determination is this?