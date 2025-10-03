Countries deny Palestinians protections as they are no longer considered stateless after statehood recognition, legal expert says.

LONDON - Australia, Britain, Canada and France became the latest Western nations to recognise a Palestinian state last month, but the backing has cost Palestinians rights in other countries since they are no longer considered stateless, a legal expert said.

Patrícia Cabral, legal policy coordinator at the European Network on Statelessness, a civil society alliance, cited the examples of Bulgaria, Hungary and Norway, where Palestinians had seen their rights curtailed after statehood recognition.

Recognising a Palestinian state aims to pressure Israel to end its two-year assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 66,000 people, displaced 1.9 million and led to famine.

A U.N. Commission of Inquiry concluded in September that Israel had committed genocide in the narrow 25-mile (40 km) strip of land, an assessment rejected by Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump this week outlined a peace plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war, giving Palestinian militant group Hamas days to respond.

Cabral spoke to Context about the rights Palestinians should be afforded and the effect of recent political declarations.

What protections should Palestinians have as stateless people?

Most Palestinians, who don't hold another nationality, should be considered stateless under international law. And that's because Palestine does not have a nationality law.

It doesn't have sovereign control over its borders, it doesn't have the ability to issue identity and travel documents without depending on Israel for that as well.

All of these are core elements of statehood.

Palestinians should be entitled to protection as refugees under the Refugee Convention, but then also as stateless persons under the 1954 Statelessness Convention.

Stateless Palestinians, as other stateless people, should be granted residency rights and access to economic and social rights, and also access to a facilitated route to naturalisation, for example, with reduced residency requirements, precisely because they are stateless and so they shouldn't be kept in limbo for a long time.

States also have safeguards to make sure children are not born stateless in their territory, which should also apply to Palestinian children who don't have another nationality.