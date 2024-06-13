Israel and Hamas at war: The conflict in numbers

Eight months since Israel launched its military offensive, here are some facts about the devastating impact of the conflict on Gaza

BEIRUT - Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza after Hamas-led Palestinian militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Here is a breakdown of the effects of eight months of conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Deaths and injuries

Israel's ground and air campaign has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, with thousands more feared dead under the rubble.

More than 100,00 Palestinians, or nearly 5% of Gaza's total population of 2.3 million, have been killed or wounded during the offensive, the U.N. deputy high commissioner for human rights said in a statement in April.

Children

More than 14,000 children have been killed in Gaza, according to estimates by Palestinian health authorities that were cited in May by the U.N. children's agency. An estimated 17,000 children are unaccompanied or separated from their families, UNICEF said.

More children were killed in Gaza in the first four months of Israel's campaign than the total number of children killed in conflicts worldwide in the past four years, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said in March.