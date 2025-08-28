How can the Philippines turn nickel mines green again?

Nickel is key to clean energy but mining has left the Philippines with a heavy environmental headache.

MANILA - The Philippines is a global leader in nickel mining - crucial if the world is ever to switch to clean energy - but it's an industry that comes with a heavy environmental cost.

Scientists say extracting minerals poses a grave threat to vast swathes of forests and the Filipinos who depend on them, raising questions about the land's long-term survival and how to restore all the felled trees.

What is the state of Philippine mining right now?

About 700,000 hectares - or 2.5% - of the Philippines is covered by mining tenements, according to data from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the government agency responsible for managing the country's mineral resources.

Across the country, 9 million hectares of land have high mineral potential, government data shows.

The Philippines is the world's second-largest producer of nickel, which is a key component in the clean energy transition used in the batteries of electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Nickel is mined by open-pit methods that remove nutrient-rich topsoil and vegetation, a process that environmentalists say affects the soil's fertility and disrupts ecosystems.

In the Philippines, mining firms can operate for a quarter of a century then contracts can be renewed for another 25 years.

Environmentalists fear such a long lifespan can cause irreversible damage, such as habitat destruction, as well as water and soil contamination.